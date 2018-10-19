It’s hard to look at our current political situation and laugh, other than those sort of bitter chuckles that come right before you break down and start sobbing.
But comic actor Ike Barinholtz (“Blockers”) looked at our polarized country and saw a place ripe for satire. The result is his debut as a writer-director, “The Oath,” a savagely funny comedy that, like all great satire, holds a funhouse mirror up to our contentious era.
“The Oath” is set in an uneasily plausible time when the unnamed President has asked all Americans to sign a “loyalty oath,” pledging to defend him and the country against all enemies, foreign and domestic. The pledge is voluntary, the White House press secretary insists. Really! But there’s invisible pressure to sign the oath, especially after the United States has created a Citizens’ Protection Bureau (CPB) – sort of like ICE for Americans.
Americans have until the day after Thanksgiving – Black Friday – to sign the pledge, and tensions are boiling over, with protesters in the streets and people screaming at each other in restaurants and at traffic intersections. It’s like Twitter has become real life.
It’s not the ideal time to have family over for Thanksgiving, but Chris (Barinholtz) and Kai (Tiffany Haddish) are soldiering on. Chris has a good relationship with his sister Alice (Carrie Brownstein), a fellow liberal, and an okay one with his parents (Nora Dunn and Chris Ellis). But he and his conservative brother Pat (Jon Barinholtz, Ike’s real brother) often are in each other’s faces, getting into those pointless, escalating political arguments that have become all too common around the dinner table these days.
Barinholtz finds big laughs in how the small irritations among family members can blossom into big, profane shouting matches. Chris is no saint either; he’s addicted to his righteous outrage, constantly checking his phone for news updates that will undoubtedly set him off. He says all the right things and probably clicks “like” on the right articles, but what does he actually do to fight the powers of oppression? Not much.
Just when we think things have escalated as far as they can go, “The Oath” adds a new wrinkle – two CPB agents (John Cho and Billy Magnussen) stop by to politely interrogate Chris. Before long, the verbal violence we’ve seen turns physical, with some hilariously bloody slapstick in a third act that also turns pretty suspenseful.
“The Oath” is first and foremost an R-rated comedy, not a political statement. Some might balk at the idea of seeing a comedy about the heightened political tensions of our times, but as someone whose had a few of those arguments with family members myself, I found “The Oath” to be utterly cathartic. Others might wonder if Barinholtz has captured a particular moment, but the movie will quickly seem stale once that moment has passed.
To which I can only say: Let’s hope so.