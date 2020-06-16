Sabrina Carpenter gets nomadic in 'Short History of the Long Road'

I keep thinking about the lamp. In “The Short History of the Long Road,” the nomadic father and daughter at the heart of the film have a makeshift lamp they’ve made out of an LED headlamp and a plastic jug of water.
It’s a clever, MacGyver-style invention, and it really works – casting a bright blue glow in the night sky. Like so much of their lives, it’s something essential that also becomes an object of beauty.
So much of Ani Simon-Kennedy’s soulful film exists in the space between necessity and aesthetics — what you need to survive and what you need to be alive. The film doesn’t wander too far from a familiar route, but it’s an affecting and luminous journey. It’s now available on video-on-demand from FilmRise.
The film opens in seemingly luxurious surroundings, with teenage Nola (actress and pop star Sabrina Carpenter) lounging in a pool while her father Clint (Steven Ogg) mans the grill. But we soon discover the luxury is an illusion. They’re squatting in a foreclosed McMansion, and soon have to move on before they’re discovered.
Nola and Clint’s real home is an ‘80s camper van that Clint has turned into a mobile home, complete with a working stove in the back. Clint has raised his daughter on the road, teaching her all the tricks and shortcuts of living a self-sufficient life off the grid as they crisscross the highways of the American Southwest. Nola loves the life, the only one she’s known, although it’s clear that it’s Clint’s restless spirit that drives them. He claims that they’re a “migratory species.”
About a half-hour into the film, an unexpected tragedy occurs, and Nola finds herself alone on the road with very little money on hand. “Short History” follows Nola as she struggles to survive, and the film avoids big dramatic moments to just follow her on the road as she meets people. Some make her life a little harder, some make it a little easier. Falling into the latter camp is a gruff Alberquerque mechanic, played by character actor Danny Trejo (“Heat”), who becomes a reluctant surrogate father for Nola.
Along the way, Nola tries to find the bar that her father owned back when she was an infant, before he hit the road and never looked back. That investigation takes Nola to her mother (Maggie Siff), who abandoned the family when Nola was an infant, and leads Nola to a crossroads. Does she continue wandering on the path her father laid out, abandon the road for her mother, or find some other way in between?
Carpenter, better known for mainstream roles in movies like “The Hate U Give,” capably carries the movie on her shoulders, balancing Nola’s wariness towards the outside world with her curiosity and hunger for connection. Simon-Kennedy’s eye finds beauty in the seemingly most mundane of roadside locations, from a small-town library to a dingy bar.
“Short History” reminded me a lot of Debra Granik’s “Leave No Trace,” another film about a father and daughter living off the grid. But while Granik’s family always seemed to be teetering on the edge of disaster, Simon-Kennedy’s film is a warmer experience, brightening the world like that homemade lamp.
