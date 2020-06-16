Sabrina Carpenter gets nomadic in 'Short History of the Long Road'

About a half-hour into the film, an unexpected tragedy occurs, and Nola finds herself alone on the road with very little money on hand. “Short History” follows Nola as she struggles to survive, and the film avoids big dramatic moments to just follow her on the road as she meets people. Some make her life a little harder, some make it a little easier. Falling into the latter camp is a gruff Alberquerque mechanic, played by character actor Danny Trejo (“Heat”), who becomes a reluctant surrogate father for Nola.

Along the way, Nola tries to find the bar that her father owned back when she was an infant, before he hit the road and never looked back. That investigation takes Nola to her mother (Maggie Siff), who abandoned the family when Nola was an infant, and leads Nola to a crossroads. Does she continue wandering on the path her father laid out, abandon the road for her mother, or find some other way in between?

Carpenter, better known for mainstream roles in movies like “The Hate U Give,” capably carries the movie on her shoulders, balancing Nola’s wariness towards the outside world with her curiosity and hunger for connection. Simon-Kennedy’s eye finds beauty in the seemingly most mundane of roadside locations, from a small-town library to a dingy bar.

“Short History” reminded me a lot of Debra Granik’s “Leave No Trace,” another film about a father and daughter living off the grid. But while Granik’s family always seemed to be teetering on the edge of disaster, Simon-Kennedy’s film is a warmer experience, brightening the world like that homemade lamp.

