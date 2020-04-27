'Robert the Bruce' wanders in the footsteps of 'Braveheart'

Wounded, his bid to unite Scotland seemingly in ruins, Robert staggers off into the mountains to die alone. But he’s found by a family, who carry his body back to the farmhouse to nurse him back to health. The family, mostly children, don’t know that the man they’ve found is one of Scotland’s greatest warriors. But he knows them, in a way — their fathers all died fighting alongside Wallace and Robert.

Maybe it’s because of the wintry Montana setting, but “Robert the Bruce” reminded me less of a medieval epic and more of a Western. It’s especially reminiscent of “The Shootist” or “Unforgiven,” movies about old gunslingers who try to hang up their weapons, only to be drawn into one last fight. When a band of British loyalists looking to arrest Robert show up at the farmhouse, it’s a showdown straight out of “High Noon," but with more crossbows and swords.

While “Braveheart” was a full-throated war cry, “Robert the Bruce” is more measured, more wise to the tragic aftermath of war for even the victors. But it moves too slowly through that saggy midsection to consistently hold interest, and we keep getting restless. MacFayden gives Robert a ruminative melancholy, but we don’t see enough of him.

The film ends just before Robert’s triumph Battle of Bannockburn, which is not surprising given the modest budget of the film. “Robert the Brave” should be commended for striving to be more than just a direct-to-video sequel cashing in on the glories of the original. But it never quite gets a bead on the more personal story it wants to tell.

