Do what you love, even if it’s a Class C Felony.
That’s the message of David Lowery’s “The Old Man and the Gun,” a genial crime comedy that features what had been billed as Robert Redford’s final acting role before retirement. Redford has since said he’s not closing the door on acting after all, which makes him a lot like Forrest Tucker, the elderly bank robber he portrays. Both are having too much fun, and are too good at what they do to stop now.
Very loosely based on a 2003 New Yorker article by David Grann, “Old Man” is set in 1981, when Tucker and his elderly crew (Danny Glover and Tom Waits) are in the midst of a multi-state crime spree. Although “spree” sounds a little too antic — let’s call it a crime “amble.”
With his fake mustache and hearing aid (actually connected to a police radio), Tucker is an unassuming presence when he walks into a bank, turning on the charm to a bank teller or manager. In the aftermath, his victims tell the police how polite, even cheerful, he was as he took their money. “He was a gentleman,” one manager says.
Tucker’s bank robbing style is so genteel, in fact, that he’s able to rob a bank in Dallas while robbery detective John Hunt (Casey Affleck) is inside depositing a check, and Hunt doesn’t even notice. That’s kind of embarrassing for a robbery detective, and Hunt soon makes it his mission in life to track Tucker down.
Meanwhile, Tucker strikes up a friendship/courtship with Jewel (Sissy Spacek), a horse farmer he picks up on a getaway. Some of the best scenes in the movie are Redford and Spacek sitting opposite in a diner, just talking. When they smile at each other, the years melt away.
Between the lure of a simple, honest life with Jewel and the dogged Hunt on his tail, Tucker has a lot of incentive to stop robbing banks. But in flashbacks, we see his life has been one endless series of robberies, captures and prison escapes (No. 6 was the Milwaukee County Courthouse, perhaps a nod to Lowery’s upbringing in the Cream City.)
Redford and Affleck seem to be in a contest of wills to see who can do the least on screen and still hold the audience’s attention. It’s an interesting pairing, with Redford’s sunny minimalism serving as a contrast to the wistful melancholy Affleck brings to Hunt.
Lowery makes the film an homage to the character-driven movies of the 1970s, from the sun-lit, dusty cinematography by Joe Anderson to the jazzy, ruminative score by Daniel Hart. As he did in “Ain’t These Bodies Saints,” Lowery often chooses not to show the obvious big moments. A bank vault heist, which would have been a major scene in a different film, happens off-screen here.
It’s an approach that leaves more time for the actors to stretch, and for Lowery’s camera to roam and pick up interesting details. I don’t know if Waits was given a line of actual dialogue or just told to “Be Tom Waits,” but he’s a riot in every scene, including spinning a wild tale about a Christmas tree that he ought to turn into a Tom Waits song.
At some point, Tucker and Redford become indistinguishable from one another, and in delving into Tucker’s long career as a criminal, Lowery draws on our fond memories of Redford’s long career in movies. (One flashback of an early escape uses footage from the 1966 Redford film “The Chase.”) He’s 82 now. What a pleasure is it to see him pull off one last job.