The spaceship is the first sign that Claire Denis’s “High Life” is not your typical outer space movie. Instead of the usual sleek, elegant design we're used to in sci-fi films, the ship in “High Life” is an ugly box, made up of mismatched grilles and panels.
It looks like a prison, and it is. The “crew” of the ship are all death row inmates who chose a one-way trip to a black hole over lethal injection back on Earth. As it quickly becomes clear in the gory, unnerving yet strangely tender “High Life,” they chose wrong. When we see the title of the film, it’s floating in space along with the bodies of several astronauts.
It’s not surprising (but still disappointing) that the polarizing “High Life” didn’t get a regular theatrical run in Madison despite the presence of stars like Robert Pattinson and the clout of indie distributor A24. It finally comes to town for a free one-time-only screening at the UW Madison Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall, at 7 p.m. Thursday.
"High Life's" fragmented, sometimes frustrating narrative by Denis and Jean-Pol Fargeau begins in the future. There are two survivors left on the ship, the inmate Monte (Robert Pattinson) and an infant girl, Willow. In the haunting first minutes, we see Monte tending to repairs on the ship while cooing lullabies over his transmitter to Willow.
The ship is falling part, with garbage in the corridors and broken equipment strewn everywhere. But Monte doggedly sticks to his mission, and to caring for Willow, even though theirs seems like a doomed voyage. The thematic parallels to raising children on a planet facing the threat of extinction are hard to ignore.
Pattinson has mostly obliterated memories of his “Twilight” years with challenging roles in art house movies like “Good Time” and “The Childhood of a Leader.” He brings a brooding gravity to Monte. Even when we learn the terrible reason why Monte was on death row, Pattinson keeps a tight hold on our empathy.
In flashbacks, we meet the rest of the inmates on the ship, including those played by Mia Goth and Andre “Andre 3000” Benjamin. There’s a captain, but the person in charge seems to be the ship doctor, Dibs (Juliette Binoche), who subjects the crew to fertilization experiments, sometimes against their will. It’s unclear whether these experiments are part of the mission or a hobby by the deranged Dibs, whose crime back on Earth was worse than any of the inmates.
Dibs is both prison guard and prisoner, and Binoche is fearless and mesmerizing in the role. She forbids the inmates from actually having sex with each other. Crew members can relieve their urges in a nightmarish contraption known as “The Box.” (Dibs’ time in The Box is hands down the strangest four minutes I’ve spent watching a movie this year.)
Things spiral out of control on the ship as the inmates start turning on each other. “High Life” is to traditional space opera what “Under the Skin” was to alien-invasion movies, pushing the familiar tropes of sci-fi genre to bizarre, psychosexual extremes. These characters may be millions of miles from Earth, but can’t escape their own self-destructive fears and desires.
Denis’ unforgettable images mix the beautiful and the terrible, lingering on tactile physical details of this world. Those images may be more memorable individually rather than as part of a cohesive whole because “High Life” is so disjointed. It remains a dark trip into the void that’s hard to shake off afterwards.