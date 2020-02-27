Robbie Robertson carries the weight on Band documentary 'Once Were Brothers'

Robertson met Helm while playing in Hawkins’ band, and their friendship was the foundation of their own band they formed. The band came into its own when they agreed to tour as Bob Dylan’s backing band on his “sacrilegious” 1966 electric world tour. As the boos rained down on the stage in city after city, the bond between the musicians only became stronger, as did their conviction that the music they were playing was good. When the tour was over, they were the Band.

The film then shifts to Woodstock, N.Y., and the ugly ranch house known as “Big Pink” where the members of the Band recorded some of their best music, both with and without Dylan. It’s presented as an idyllic and fertile time, and Foher has a wealth of gorgeous archival photos to draw from to illustrate the creative and personal bond between the members.

He also interviews a ton of musical heavyweights, including Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Taj Mahal and Peter Gabriel, who testify to the power of the music that came out of that ugly pink house. Clapton even says he was so taken by the music that he went to upstate New York hoping to join the Band.

He was turned down. That’s how good the Band was. They turned down Eric Clapton.