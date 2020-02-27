Robbie Robertson carries the weight on Band documentary 'Once Were Brothers'

The subtitle of “Once Were Brothers” is “Robbie Robertson and the Band,” and with good reason. Daniel Foher’s documentary on the influential roots rock band that burned fast and bright in the 1970s is filtered through the memories of Robertson, the band’s guitarist and chief songwriter.
Part of this is by necessity, as drummer Levon Helm, bassist Rick Danko and pianist Richard Manuel have all passed away. (Keyboardist Garth Hudson is still alive, but is only heard from briefly in the film.) That’s not to say “Once Were Brothers” is biased, exactly, or that Robertson is misrepresenting anything that went on.
But the band’s dissolution was so acrimonious, in particular a nasty rift between former best friends Robertson and Helm, that some other perspectives would be welcome. Still, “Once Were Brothers,” based on Robertson’s 2017 memoir “Testimony,” serves as a poignant and personal stroll back up the road.
For Robertson, it was a winding road that began when he was a teenager in Toronto in the late 1950s. Hungry to play the new rock ‘n’ roll music, he formed his own garage band at 15, and then starting writing and playing songs for rockabilly singer Ronnie Hawkins. At 85, the cantankerous Hawkins is still alive and gives “Brothers” some of its most entertaining quotes, such as telling one story about sampling low-grade cocaine cut with so much flour and sugar that he’d “sneeze biscuits.”
Robertson met Helm while playing in Hawkins’ band, and their friendship was the foundation of their own band they formed. The band came into its own when they agreed to tour as Bob Dylan’s backing band on his “sacrilegious” 1966 electric world tour. As the boos rained down on the stage in city after city, the bond between the musicians only became stronger, as did their conviction that the music they were playing was good. When the tour was over, they were the Band.
The film then shifts to Woodstock, N.Y., and the ugly ranch house known as “Big Pink” where the members of the Band recorded some of their best music, both with and without Dylan. It’s presented as an idyllic and fertile time, and Foher has a wealth of gorgeous archival photos to draw from to illustrate the creative and personal bond between the members.
He also interviews a ton of musical heavyweights, including Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Taj Mahal and Peter Gabriel, who testify to the power of the music that came out of that ugly pink house. Clapton even says he was so taken by the music that he went to upstate New York hoping to join the Band.
He was turned down. That’s how good the Band was. They turned down Eric Clapton.
Nothing lasts forever, of course, and there were tensions in the band between Robertson, who was enjoying life as a husband and father, and the rest of the members, who were diving deeper into heroin and other substances. Rather than let the band peter out, they came together one last time for the 1976 concert known as “The Last Waltz.” Wisely, Foher essentially turns his film over to Martin Scorsese’s landmark 1978 concert film of the same name, using extended performances of “Up On Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down” from Scorsese’s film.
“Once Were Brothers” celebrates the lightning-in-a-bottle chemistry of the Band, whose sound continues to influence Americana musicians to this day. At the same time, viewers hear Robertson’s somber reflections on Helm and the others who he lost along the way. In a song of the same name, Robertson sings “Once were brothers/Brothers no more/We lost the connection/After the war.”