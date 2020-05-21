After four films, four countries and heaven knows how many seared scallops, Rob Brydon and Steve Coogan are coming home.

The British comic actors have made four films in the “Trip” series over the last decade, including “The Trip to Greece,” which premieres Friday on video-on-demand. Written and directed by Michael Winterbottom, the largely improvised comedies feature Brydon and Coogan playing heightened versions of themselves, trading impressions and gentle jabs as they travel the country visiting restaurants. It’s been announced that “Greece” will be the last of the films, at least for the foreseeable future.

When they’re not on the road together for these movies, Coogan is a busy actor (“Night at the Museum”) and screenwriter (Oscar-nominated for “Philomena”), while Brydon is an acclaimed actor ("Gavin & Stacey"), comedian and television host.

In a phone interview from his home in London, where he’s under quarantine along with the rest of the world, Brydon talked about the reasons for ending the series, the differences between the movie Rob Brydon and himself, and the irony of releasing a travel comedy now.

This is an interesting time for ‘Trip to Greece’ to be coming out. It’s like a period piece now.

It’s almost like science fiction. I hope that it makes it a little more alluring for people. It feels like it’s from another time.

So is this really the last one?

I think so, for now at least. Maybe in 10 years we’ll revisit it. I always have the comedian’s instinct of getting off while they’re still laughing and the fear of staying on too long and not being welcome. And I think the parallels to Odysseus makes it feel like an ending.

Literally coming home at the end.

Steve gets to go home, and my home comes to me, as it were. On the one hand, I really liked the thought of doing it every two-and-a-half years. There's something very appealing about that, but tempered by this fear of the quality dropping. Yeah, that's all. And you might say, "Well, you shouldn't worry what people think." But these have gone down so well so far.

The first meal that you see at the beginning of the film was the first thing we shot. We sat down at the table, they set everything up and them boom, off we go. I remember thinking early on, "Oh, yeah, this feels good.” Because you know, again, there's this fear of, “Are we going to be able to, in terms of the stuff that Steve and I improvise, are we are we going to be inspired? Is stuff going to come?” But I remember on that one... thinking, “Oh, yeah, this feels like what we do.”

How much preparation do you do before you start, about where you’re going, what the subplots are, what the arc of the movie will be?

Steve and I really have nothing to do with that. The country, the restaurants, the story, that’s all Michael. We have a couple of lunches back in England and say, “How about this, how about that?” But the way I describe it is Michael draws it and we color it in.

In theory, we do have prep to do. Steve does a bit more than me. I do next to nothing. This time, I had said to myself, "Look, it's going to be different. I'm going to read ‘The Odyssey,’ I'm going to read up on all the Greek gods and the myths and what have you. They're gonna say, ‘That Rob Brydon, he's a lot smarter than I realized.”

But I never got around to it. I was working pretty full on right up to the night before going. And I think in a way that's the characters, isn’t it? It does work much better that Steve has more knowledge and likes to lord it over me. And I don’t mind. All I know about is “Grease” the song rather than Greece the country. And that’s an ever-so-slight exaggeration of reality.

How much daylight is there between you and the Rob Brydon you play on-screen?

I tell you one place where it is is in my relationship with Rebecca (Johnson), who plays my wife. The way Rebecca plays it, she's always delighted to see me, and she finds my every utterance to be hilarious and charming. And that's not the reality. My wife has heard all my jokes already.

In terms of Steve and I, it's all based on a truth and then exaggerated. (In real life), we wouldn’t go at each other, or sit there doing impressions. We just wouldn’t care. And in terms of his glittering Hollywood career, I wouldn’t be undermining it. I'd simply be asking him perfectly genuine questions about, “Did you know about this? Who did you meet? What was that person like?” But that doesn’t make for interesting conflict or comedy.

There’s a melancholy that’s an undercurrent in these films that comes right to the surface in this one. Is that again something that Michael brings in?

That’s all three of us. Michael will map it out, but I think it’s something that Steve and I have naturally anyway. You have two men in your mid-50s, you end up thinking and talking about death. Perhaps it comes more in focus as you get older.

I’m just remembering this one bit that didn’t make the cut, that I thought was really funny. I think I said, "The British actor Steve Coogan has died while traveling with blah blah blah. His family says his death has come as a blessed relief.” (Laughs)

So do you guys like each other? And would you work together again, or has your relationship been so defined by these movies that that would be tough to do?

I love him. I’m hugely fond of Steve. He’s a remarkable man. He’s a larger-than-life figure. His life is full of incidents and adventure and drama. His reach always exceeds his grasp, he’s always pushing himself.

I hope we do do something else. It would be nice to do something where we played characters. That would be lovely. We play well together. We have very good timing with each other, very good chemistry. It would be very nice to do that as characters.

