Riz Ahmed is ferocious as a drummer going deaf in 'Sound of Metal'

With that taken from him, Ruben goes into a downward spiral of anger and self-harm, and Lou checks him into a rehab facility that specializes in deaf clients. Ruben rebels against the ministrations of the facility’s kindly but firm leader (Paul Raci), who preaches a philosophy that is inconceivable to Ruben, that “being deaf is not a handicap.”

The technical aspects of Ahmed’s performance, that he is so convincing as both a heavy metal drummer and as a person adjusting to a world without sound, are what immediately impress. But it’s the emotional foundation beneath that technique, showing the fear that Ruben masks with his anger, that make Ahmed so powerful in the role.

It’s also quite poignant when Ruben starts to soften a little and learn how to live life as a deaf man, including mentoring children at a nearby school. The film’s title has a double meaning that comes out in a moving scene when Ruben and a young boy drum their fingers on a metal slide, responding to the vibrations.

That emotional shift sets up the film’s third act, when Ruben has the opportunity to get those implants. The choice isn’t really between being deaf or not, but between accepting the new life he’s been given, or fighting for some portion of the old one he lost.

There’s a throwaway line in the screenplay written by Marder and his brother Abraham about how “serenity is no longer wishing you had a different past.” While “Sound of Metal” tells a wise and empathetic story of living life with a disability, it also has a broader message about the peace that comes with accepting whatever life throws at you.

