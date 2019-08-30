By any measure, Luce is an American success story. An orphan from war-torn Eritrea, Luce (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) was raised by upper-class white parents Amy and Peter (Naomi Watts and Tim Roth) in an affluent Virginia suburb. After years of therapy, Luce has grown into a smart, confident, charismatic teenager.
But it’s a lot of pressure to be the living embodiment of the American dream – especially when it may be someone else’s dream. Thoughtful, knotty and unexpectedly suspenseful, “Luce” keeps us off-balance and unsure about its title character and his motivations right up until the last frame – and well after that.
Harrison is brilliant as Luce, who has grown skilled at navigating the expectations of the people around him. In the opening scene, he’s giving a speech in school, saying everything that the adults in the room want to hear about his gratitude for the opportunities he’s received.
He’s just as popular with his classmates, able to joke around in the locker room with his friends, dropping the poised speech he uses around adults. We see that Luce has become adept at code switching, presenting different sides of himself to different audiences. Which is the real Luce? Both? Neither?
The one point of friction in Luce’s life is with his history teacher, Harriet, played by Octavia Spencer. She holds him to a different standard than the other African-American kids in his class, and he resents her for the special attention. “What’s the difference between punishing someone for being a stereotype and rewarding them if they’re not?,” he asks his mother, in a rare moment where we sense what Luce is really thinking.
Harriet gives her students an assignment, to write an essay in the voice of a historical figure. Luce picks Frantz Fanon, a philosopher who advocated the use of violence to achieve political ends. Does Luce really believe that, deep down, or is he just inhabiting a role?
Writer J.C. Lee (adapting his play of the same name) and director/co-writer Julius Onah spin a complicated morality tale where we’re never sure who or what to believe. Both Harriet and Luce’s parents bring their own sets of expectations to Luce – they want him to be the perfect young man, to prove to them that their investment in him has paid off. That may make them quick to overlook any potential trouble signs, or equally quick to blow up a simple misunderstanding into something much bigger.
Onah and Lee always keep us guessing – often, a scene will end just before a key fact is revealed, or start immediately afterwards, leaving a narrative gap in our minds. In a series of charged conversations, we see the adults, particularly Amy, trying to figure out the truth about Luce, to get past his cheerful facade. Some of these exchanges feel a little stagey, but the acting is top-notch, as the search for truth becomes more and more elusive.
“Luce” falters a little in its obvious attempts to tie the family drama to a larger narrative about the African-American experience, especially for young men. We don’t need the hand-holding to make those connections for ourselves. Even still, “Luce” is a high-level drama with no easy answers that will provoke plenty of post-screening conversations.