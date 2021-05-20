Wisconsin Film Festival: 'The Big Scary 'S' Word' is Sean Hannity's worst nightmare

To my Fox News-loving dad, the documentary “The Big Scary ‘S’ Word” would be a straight-up horror movie. Universal health care! Strong unions! An even more unkempt-than-usual Bernie Sanders excoriating the 1 percent! It’s enough to make the blood run cold.
To the rest of us, the idea that making health care more affordable or workers safer somehow leads down a slippery slope to a totalitarian nightmare is rather silly. And yet, socialism is still something of a forbidden word in politics, even among centrist Democrats. Yael Bridge’s lively but somewhat scattered film aims to debunk the myths and show that socialism is not anti-American, but has been a quintessential part of American politics. Socialists are not pie-in-the-sky dreamers, the film argues, but pragmatists who want to use the power of government to solve real-world problems that harm everyone.
The film is now playing at the Wisconsin Film Festival. The virtual festival technically ends Thursday, but a ticket purchase includes a 24-hour viewing window, so if you buy a ticket today, you'll be able to watch the movie through Friday.
Cap Times associate editor John Nichols, who wrote a book with the slightly less sexy title “The ‘S” Word,” appears prominently in the film to walk the audience through the history of socialism in American politics. Social Security, the minimum wage and public schools are all institutions that owe their existence to socialists.
Nichols points out what a key role Wisconsin has played in the American socialist movement. Milwaukee had socialist mayors through the first half of the 20th century, and the city was consistently ranked as the healthiest city in America during their tenures because of their commitment to the public good. And while Ripon is considered the birthplace of the Republican Party, many of those involved in its inception were in fact socialists outraged at slavery’s hold on American politics.
Bridge bounces around between these histories and some examples of modern-day socialists looking to carry the torch. Lee J. Carter (now running for governor) is a lonely socialist in the Virginia House of Representatives, being compared to Hitler and Stalin for his efforts to bolster the working class by both Republican and Democratic colleagues. Stephanie Price is an Oklahoma schoolteacher who dives into socialist politics after seeing public education continually defunded by GOP-controlled state government.
This scattershot approach means that “The Big Scary ‘S’ Word” doesn’t dive very deep into any particular topic. But it’s an engaging and surprisingly fun overview, aimed at rallying the faithful more than converting the skeptical.
If you miss it at the Wisconsin Film Festival, “The Big Scary ‘S’ Word” will open nationwide on Sept. 3 — Labor Day. Thanks for that one too, socialists.