Wisconsin Film Festival: 'The Big Scary 'S' Word' is Sean Hannity's worst nightmare

To the rest of us, the idea that making health care more affordable or workers safer somehow leads down a slippery slope to a totalitarian nightmare is rather silly. And yet, socialism is still something of a forbidden word in politics, even among centrist Democrats. Yael Bridge’s lively but somewhat scattered film aims to debunk the myths and show that socialism is not anti-American, but has been a quintessential part of American politics. Socialists are not pie-in-the-sky dreamers, the film argues, but pragmatists who want to use the power of government to solve real-world problems that harm everyone.