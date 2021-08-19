We bought a 'Cryptozoo': Adult animated film is a menagerie of trippy visuals

I have seen movies adapted from books, plays, even songs. But “Cryptozoo” may be the first movie I’ve seen that appears to be adapted from a bored high school student’s notebook, doodled during zoology class.
That is not a complaint, as the best thing about the movie by husband-and-wife team of Dash Shaw and Jane Samborski is the trippy animation. Crude hand-drawn sketches mix with psychedelic watercolor backdrops, and the screen is crammed with strange hybrid animals called “cryptids.” Recognizable mythological creatures like gorgons and centaurs rub elbows (or whatever) with much weirder creations designed by Samborski, like a headless man whose facial features appear on his torso.
As an exercise in world building, “Cryptozoo” is a dazzler, and it’s best enjoyed by paying as little attention to the plot as possible. “Cryptozoo” is available Friday on video-on-demand.
The “cryptozoo” in question is a 1970s theme park where a conservationist named Joan (Grace Zabriskie) keeps dragons, krakens and other creatures “protected” from humanity. The film opens with a scene in which a hippie couple sneak into the zoo, take off their clothes, and then the man is gored to death by a unicorn.
Joan believes she’s doing a great service to the cryptids by maintaining the cryptozoo, as does Lauren (Lake Bell), the veterinarian who finds and collects cryptids in the wild for Joan. But seeing the bizarre creatures trapped in cages and behind glass, with plush-animal versions of themselves sold in the gift shop, others might disagree.
Joan is tasked with finding a “baku,” a rare cryptid that looks like a baby elephant, and who can reportedly suck out the nightmares of humans using their trunk. Also on the baku’s trail is a poacher (Thomas Jay Ryan) trying to capture the animal for shadowy government officials, who believe they can use the baku to suck the dreams out of the counterculture movement.
Much of “Cryptozoo” follows Lauren and her team on a cross-country race against the villainous poacher trying to find the baku. While the visuals are entrancing, the story is less so, and Shaw and Samborski make the curious choice to have the actors speak their lines in flat, muffled monotones.
It all builds to a very “Jurassic Park” like finale where all the humans are trapped in the cryptozoo while the cryptids break free and start causing mayhem. The loopy visuals remain impressive, such as a deep dive into a scarlet ocean of abstract expressionist splotches. But the story remains frustratingly caged by sci-fi movie tropes. I felt like I should feel more viscerally engaged in a movie where a woman rides a unicorn around a giant flying green serpent.
