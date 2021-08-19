We bought a 'Cryptozoo': Adult animated film is a menagerie of trippy visuals

Joan believes she’s doing a great service to the cryptids by maintaining the cryptozoo, as does Lauren (Lake Bell), the veterinarian who finds and collects cryptids in the wild for Joan. But seeing the bizarre creatures trapped in cages and behind glass, with plush-animal versions of themselves sold in the gift shop, others might disagree.

Joan is tasked with finding a “baku,” a rare cryptid that looks like a baby elephant, and who can reportedly suck out the nightmares of humans using their trunk. Also on the baku’s trail is a poacher (Thomas Jay Ryan) trying to capture the animal for shadowy government officials, who believe they can use the baku to suck the dreams out of the counterculture movement.

Much of “Cryptozoo” follows Lauren and her team on a cross-country race against the villainous poacher trying to find the baku. While the visuals are entrancing, the story is less so, and Shaw and Samborski make the curious choice to have the actors speak their lines in flat, muffled monotones.

It all builds to a very “Jurassic Park” like finale where all the humans are trapped in the cryptozoo while the cryptids break free and start causing mayhem. The loopy visuals remain impressive, such as a deep dive into a scarlet ocean of abstract expressionist splotches. But the story remains frustratingly caged by sci-fi movie tropes. I felt like I should feel more viscerally engaged in a movie where a woman rides a unicorn around a giant flying green serpent.

