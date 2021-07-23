Val Kilmer opens up for intimate, scrapbook-style 'Val'

“Val” is not so much a documentary as it is a personal memoir from actor Val Kilmer. Kilmer, 61, not only wrote the narration for the film, directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott draw heavily from thousands of hours of home video footage that Kilmer shot throughout his life. “I’ve lived a magical life, and captured quite a bit of it,” he says.

“Val” is now playing at Marcus Point, and will be on Amazon Prime beginning Aug. 6.

Why make this movie now? The answer is obvious when we see Kilmer today. A two-year battle with throat cancer resulted in a tracheotomy, and he can now only speak in a croaky rasp by plugging a hole in his throat. His son Jack reads Kilmer’s narration in the film (written in first person) in an uncanny echo of his father’s voice.