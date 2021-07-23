Val Kilmer opens up for intimate, scrapbook-style 'Val'

“Val” is not so much a documentary as it is a personal memoir from actor Val Kilmer. Kilmer, 61, not only wrote the narration for the film, directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott draw heavily from thousands of hours of home video footage that Kilmer shot throughout his life. “I’ve lived a magical life, and captured quite a bit of it,” he says.
“Val” is now playing at Marcus Point, and will be on Amazon Prime beginning Aug. 6.
Why make this movie now? The answer is obvious when we see Kilmer today. A two-year battle with throat cancer resulted in a tracheotomy, and he can now only speak in a croaky rasp by plugging a hole in his throat. His son Jack reads Kilmer’s narration in the film (written in first person) in an uncanny echo of his father’s voice.
If it’s undeniably sad to see Kilmer, once a golden god on screen, in this condition, the camera also captures the mischief in his eyes and the resilience in his spirit. He paints, hangs out with his adult children, and seems genuinely touched by interactions with fans. Kilmer says in the film that he tried to put a little of himself in every role, so it’s fitting that in what may be his final, most courageous on-screen performance, he plays himself.
“Val” proceeds mostly in chronological order, beginning with a carefree youth spent making home movies and plays with his two brothers. But tragedy loomed early in his life; on his way to acting school at Juillard, Kilmer got the news that his younger brother Wesley, often the director and writer of those backyard blockbusters, died in a tragic accident. You get the sense that Kilmer’s relentless commitment to be as creative as possible within the confines of Hollywood was a way to keep his brother’s spirit alive.
The home movie footage is full of golden moments. We see the actors on “Top Gun” comparing the size of their movie ads in the local newspaper, and some backstage footage of a play called “Slab Boys” that features Kilmer carousing with two other then-unknown actors, Sean Penn and Kevin Bacon. Most striking is that “Val” includes the unsolicited audition tapes Kilmer sent to Martin Scorsese for “Goodfellas” and Stanley Kubrick for “Full Metal Jacket.”
Kilmer had a reputation as a “difficult” actor, and there’s some footage of him locking horns with director John Frankenheimer on the set of the notoriously troubled “The Island of Dr. Moreau” set that provides some justification for that. But the overall impression you get is of a theater nerd trapped in a leading man’s body, hungry to push his craft as far as it could go.
“Val” also includes plenty of intimate footage of Kilmer goofing around with his kids, displaying a silly side that the public often didn't see. Poo and Scott often layer the home video footage against Kilmer’s present-day visits to the same spot, most poignantly when they cut between footage of a visit to see his mother in Arizona in the ‘90s to the present day, when Kilmer visits her house for her memorial service.
There were moments in “Val” where I would have appreciated a perspective on Kilmer other than Kilmer’s. But that’s not this movie. “Val” is not a straightforward documentary, but a cinematic scrapbook revealing the fullness of Kilmer’s life.