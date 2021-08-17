UW-Madison grad Sara Archambault's new doc drops at MMoCA

“You’re making a film together, and you’re on a journey that can often take many years,” Archambault said. “It’s like you’re hiring your everyday companion for the next three to five years. One of the very first conversations I had with Hannah is that we’re not always going to agree, and we always have to remember that we both have the film’s best interests in our hearts.”

When Jayanti hired Archambault onto the project, she and her filmmaking partner Alexander Porter had already shot the interviews one-on-one, which give them an unguarded intimacy that wouldn’t have happened if a whole filmmaking team was tagging along with her.

“She literally just wandered the streets with her camera and met these people,” Archambault said. Jayanti “developed relationships with them over time and kept coming back to them. So when these conversations have the intimacy that they have, it’s because they are one on one.”

Archambault didn’t get to meet the characters in the film until they brought a rough cut to screen in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, as part of a film and arts festival that Jayanti had created. Archambault said that once she had been to the desert town and met its people, she understood the tone and pacing of the film in a whole new way.