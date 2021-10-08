UW-Cinematheque revisits the films of Joan Micklin Silver

Marisa Silver has no connection with Madison or the University of Wisconsin. But the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Cinematheque program seems to have taken an intense interest in her family this semester.
This month, the free on-campus film series is hosting a retrospective of the films of the late Joan Micklin Silver, a trailblazing writer-director who was Marisa Silver’s mother. On Friday, the Cinematheque is screening a new 4K restoration of Joan Micklin Silver’s debut, 1975’s “Hester Street,” and next Friday, Oct. 15, it will screen her delightful 1988 rom-com “Crossing Delancey.” Both films start at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public, but seating is first-come first-served and masks are required.
Then in November, Silver’s husband, the filmmaker Ken Kwapis, will appear in person in Madison to talk about his career in television (“The Office”) and film (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants”).
In an interview Thursday, Marisa Silver, a filmmaker herself turned novelist, swears it’s all just a happy coincidence.
“We don’t have any particular connection to Madison,” Marisa Silver said. “But we’re happy to now have these connections.”
Joan Micklin Silver died on New Year’s Eve 2020 at the age of 85. Her films in the 1970s and 1980s were generally well-regarded in their time, but her career seems to be having a second life now that Cohen Media Group is restoring and distributing several of her films.
Micklin Silver was a trailblazer, a female director at a time when that was rare both inside and outside the Hollywood system. Marisa Silver said her mother would have meetings with male executives who would baldly ask why they should give her a directing job when they could give it to a man.
With the assistance of her husband and producing partner Raphael Silver, Micklin Silver persevered and made movies her own way, often raising the money to fund them herself outside the studio system. “Hester Street" is a black-and-white low-budget film, mostly in Yiddish, about a Jewish immigrant (Carol Kane, who was nominated for an Oscar) who reunites with her husband in America.
“She came against wall after wall, but she had a lot of grit and determination,” Silver said. “My father did too. And I think when they saw how impossible it was going to be for her to get someone to entrust her with what they only felt men could manage, they just said we’ll do it ourselves.
“That was a mark of her career and their career together. They just took the reins, and they didn’t wait for other people to give them permission.”
With that path came a lot of frustration, Marisa Silver said. But her parents learned to live with it and keep going.
“In another time, she would have had a bigger career, because people would have been more open to her,” she said. “Given her track record, she should have had studios come calling. But they didn’t. So while there was enormous frustration, they were people didn’t kind of live in that place of frustration. They just figured out how to get on with it.”
Making movies was a family affair, and her parents would often invite Marisa, then a teenager, and her two sisters into the process. Sometimes Marisa would be put to work typing up scripts, or sitting in on a casting session.
“They made me a part of it in a way that now, as an adult, I look back and I think is kind of extraordinary,” she said. “They were always really interested in what we thought of their scripts. Our dinner table conversations were often batting around funny names for movies that hadn’t been named yet. They took our opinions pretty seriously, which made us feel grand.”
A throughline running through Joan Micklin Silver’s films is their appreciation for humanity, and the foibles of everyday people getting through life. Both “Hester Street” and “Crossing Delancey” feature Jewish female protagonists navigating their own way through the world, often caught between what they want and what is expected of them.
“I think to my mother, the idea of feminism is to claim who you want to be, not who the culture thinks you should be,” Marisa Silver said. “You have to identify what you want, and you have to have enough agency to manifest that.”
After her mother died, Marisa and her two sisters got messages from women saying Micklin Silver had inspired them in the 1970s and 1980s.
“I think she had a big effect at that time in terms of setting an example of a woman marching forward and doing the things she wanted to do,” Silver said. “Not without challenge. Not without frustration. But doing it.”
