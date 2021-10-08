UW-Cinematheque revisits the films of Joan Micklin Silver

“That was a mark of her career and their career together. They just took the reins, and they didn’t wait for other people to give them permission.”

With that path came a lot of frustration, Marisa Silver said. But her parents learned to live with it and keep going.

“In another time, she would have had a bigger career, because people would have been more open to her,” she said. “Given her track record, she should have had studios come calling. But they didn’t. So while there was enormous frustration, they were people didn’t kind of live in that place of frustration. They just figured out how to get on with it.”

Making movies was a family affair, and her parents would often invite Marisa, then a teenager, and her two sisters into the process. Sometimes Marisa would be put to work typing up scripts, or sitting in on a casting session.

“They made me a part of it in a way that now, as an adult, I look back and I think is kind of extraordinary,” she said. “They were always really interested in what we thought of their scripts. Our dinner table conversations were often batting around funny names for movies that hadn’t been named yet. They took our opinions pretty seriously, which made us feel grand.”