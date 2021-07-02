Thrilling 'Summer of Soul' excavates a lost piece of music history

If “Summer of Soul” were just a concert film, it would have to be one of the greatest concert films of all time. Featuring never-before-seen footage of Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Sly and the Family Stone and many more Black artists performing in their prime in the summer of 1969, the film is packed with vibrant, brilliant music.

But Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, best known as the drummer for the Roots, isn’t satisfied with just making a concert film. Subtitled “... Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised,” “Summer of Soul” positions that music in the historical, cultural and political contexts in which it was made, at a time when the country and the Black community were going through massive change. Created over a half-century ago, the music speaks anew to our own time, eloquently and urgently.

“Summer of Soul” is now playing in theaters as well as on Hulu.