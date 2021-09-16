'The Lost Leonardo' artfully chronicles a $450 million painting's journey

I see Paul Giamatti playing Alexander Parish, the art dealer and self-described “sleeper hunter” who hunts for underappreciated finds at estate sales and auctions. He finds the “Salvator Mundi” at an auction in New Orleans and buys it for a mere $1,175. It’s in terrible shape, but he thinks it might be an original by one of the many artists who lived in da Vinci’s orbit and copied his work, which would still be worth some money. He brings it to a friend, and as they appraise it they have a growing suspicion that it may be a da Vinci.

They bring it to a conservator, Dianne Modestini, who lovingly restores the painting to its former glory after centuries of neglect. But here lies one of the many controversies around the painting. Modestini did such extensive work on it that some wondered if she crossed the line between restoring and recreating.

From there, Koefoed follows the journey the painting took around the world, changing hands from Russian oligarchs to Saudi princes, skyrocketing in value to an astonishing $450 million. There’s a fascinating subplot involving an enigmatic Swiss banker, Yves Bouvier, and his role in inflating the price of the painting and pocketing his cut. (I picture Christoph Waltz playing him.)