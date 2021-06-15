'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' lets veteran actors coast on their charm

Much like “The Expendables” franchise is a jobs program for aging action stars, the “Hitman’s Bodyguard” series could become an employment service for dramatic actors of a certain age. The first film gave Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Gary Oldman and Richard E. Grant the chance to travel to Europe and earn a paycheck, and the new “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” adds Antonio Banderas and Morgan Freeman to the mix. Anthony Hopkins, call your agent.
It's a great gig. Nobody works too hard (Grant has about 30 seconds of screen time in the sequel, although it's a delightful 30 seconds) and everybody on screen seems to be enjoying themselves. The movie revisits the jokey-violent vibe of the first film, the two “Red” movies, and a hundred other R-rated action comedies where lots of f-bombs and actual bombs are deployed. It's not particularly original, but if your idea of fun is a bloody shootout scored to a Lionel Richie song, you could do worse.
Relative youngster Ryan Reynolds returns as Michael Bryce, a by-the-book bodyguard who lost his license after getting tangled with freewheeling hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) in the first movie. One good running joke in the sequel is that, no matter how much murder and mayhem goes, the fact that Bryce has lost his accreditation is still treated as a serious matter.
Bryce, trying to piece his life back together, somehow gets thrown back in with Kincaid and his equally reckless wife Sonia (Hayek). The threesome end up chasing a Greek billionaire (Banderas) and trying to thwart his scheme to destroy Europe’s power grid as retaliation against the European Union for imposing economic sanctions against Greece.
Anyway, it’s enough to get the heroes moving from Capri to Portofino to Florence (or, whenever possible, Croatian filming locations used as substitutes) and get into shootouts and car chases. The gag is that, as cautious as Bryce is, he ends up getting battered and bloodied while his elders sail through the most dangerous of situations without getting so much as a scratch.
Director Patrick Hughes, who also directed the first movie and the third “Expendables" movie, doesn’t let up on the gas pedal. While the action scenes are usually played for laughs rather than thrills, there are pretty good laughs here and there. Jackson and Reynolds retain their easy, Felix-and-Oscar chemistry from the first movie, and Hayek’s live-wire energy is the jolt of electricity that’s just what this sort of derivative sequel needs.
Frank Grillo is wasted as an Interpol agent who shows up to provide foul-mouthed exposition now and again. And Freeman, arguably the biggest actor of the bunch, is strangely underused in a role I won’t reveal, but seems like it should be more central to the movie. Maybe he only had a weekend free to shoot his scenes.
On the other hand, when Hayek shares the screen with Banderas, reunited from 1995’s “Desperado,” they generate some real heat together in the midst of all this nonsense. “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” is forgettable dumb fun, and the most memorable thing about it is that mouthful of a name.