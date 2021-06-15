'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' lets veteran actors coast on their charm

Bryce, trying to piece his life back together, somehow gets thrown back in with Kincaid and his equally reckless wife Sonia (Hayek). The threesome end up chasing a Greek billionaire (Banderas) and trying to thwart his scheme to destroy Europe’s power grid as retaliation against the European Union for imposing economic sanctions against Greece.

Anyway, it’s enough to get the heroes moving from Capri to Portofino to Florence (or, whenever possible, Croatian filming locations used as substitutes) and get into shootouts and car chases. The gag is that, as cautious as Bryce is, he ends up getting battered and bloodied while his elders sail through the most dangerous of situations without getting so much as a scratch.

Director Patrick Hughes, who also directed the first movie and the third “Expendables" movie, doesn’t let up on the gas pedal. While the action scenes are usually played for laughs rather than thrills, there are pretty good laughs here and there. Jackson and Reynolds retain their easy, Felix-and-Oscar chemistry from the first movie, and Hayek’s live-wire energy is the jolt of electricity that’s just what this sort of derivative sequel needs.