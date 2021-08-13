The emotions in Sundance hit 'CODA' need no translation

Since the family business is fishing off the coast of Cape Ann, Massachusetts, it’s often Ruby’s responsibility to communicate with customers and suppliers to keep the business afloat. The family’s conversations are presented in American Sign Language (with subtitles), and the actors are wonderfully expressive at capturing the silent rhythms of their interactions, whether they’re having a spirited argument over the dinner table — or Frank shows that you don’t need to speak to tell a good fart joke. One of the funniest running gags involves Leo and Ruby using ASL to come up with increasingly creative ways to swear at each other.

But for Ruby, often the insular family’s only bridge to the hearing world, having deaf parents can be sometimes embarrassing. (I mean, for a teenage girl, having parents of any kind can be embarrassing.) Sometimes the humiliations are comic, as when the crusty Frank rolls up to pick up Ruby from school blasting rap music out of his truck speakers (“My whole ass is vibrating!” he enthuses).