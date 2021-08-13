The emotions in Sundance hit 'CODA' need no translation

You can certainly understand why Sian Heder’s “CODA” sold for $25 million at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. It's the quintessential Sundance movie, a conventional heart warmer wrapped up in indie-film trappings with a twist that sets it apart from the pack. The only real surprise is that it doesn’t star a Duplass brother.
Yet there’s a reason why that formula is so often duplicated — it works. And it works like gangbusters in “CODA,” which is a moving and funny family drama, with uniformly lovely performances and a generous spirit that will win over even the most jaded viewers.
“CODA” premieres Friday on Apple TV+, and is also opening theatrically in Milwaukee at the Oriental Theatre on Sept. 20. There’s no word yet on if it will play theaters in Madison.
“CODA” has a double meaning in the film. In addition to referring to the final passage of a piece of music, it stands for Child of Deaf Adults. That’s what Ruby (Emilia Jones) is, a 17-year-old girl who is the only hearing member of her family. Her whole life, she has been the one to translate for her parents Frank and Jackie (Troy Kotsur and Marlee Matlin) and older brother Leo (Daniel Durant).
Since the family business is fishing off the coast of Cape Ann, Massachusetts, it’s often Ruby’s responsibility to communicate with customers and suppliers to keep the business afloat. The family’s conversations are presented in American Sign Language (with subtitles), and the actors are wonderfully expressive at capturing the silent rhythms of their interactions, whether they’re having a spirited argument over the dinner table — or Frank shows that you don’t need to speak to tell a good fart joke. One of the funniest running gags involves Leo and Ruby using ASL to come up with increasingly creative ways to swear at each other.
But for Ruby, often the insular family’s only bridge to the hearing world, having deaf parents can be sometimes embarrassing. (I mean, for a teenage girl, having parents of any kind can be embarrassing.) Sometimes the humiliations are comic, as when the crusty Frank rolls up to pick up Ruby from school blasting rap music out of his truck speakers (“My whole ass is vibrating!” he enthuses).
More seriously, between translating for her family and being out on the fishing boat, Ruby is largely isolated and lonely at school. She also loves to sing, and has a beautiful voice, but only sings around her family because they’re unable to hear her. When she joins choir class on a whim and the school’s mercurial music teacher (Eugenio Derbez) discovers her gift, he urges her to leave their little seaside town and apply to the Berklee College of Music.
So the conflict lines are clearly drawn, with Ruby torn between her family and her love of music that they can’t hear. Sometimes the division in Ruby's life is presented a little too baldly, especially when the music teacher threatens to drop her when she's a few minutes late for practice. But what “CODA” does so effectively is make this conflict a broader metaphor, for a teenager discovering the thing she loves and for her parents, even if they don’t understand it, letting go and letting her pursue it.
There’s a beautiful scene where Ruby allows Frank to put his fingers gently on her throat, so that he can feel the vibrations of her vocal cords as she sings. He smiles and his eyes squeeze shut, as he learns to love the thing that will take his daughter away from him. It’s evoking those universal feelings that “CODA” does so well, feelings that need no translation.