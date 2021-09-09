'The Alpinist' follows a climber always hungry for new heights

Free solo climber Marc-Andre Leclerc’s exploits have been described as “like so crazy” and “pretty full-on.” The fact that the person describing him was Alex Honnold, the free solo climber last seen dangling thousands of feet above Yosemite National Park in the Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo,” tells you something about how far Leclerc pushes himself on a mountain.
Leclerc is the subject of “The Alpinist,” Peter Mortimer’s documentary that’s the latest entry in the growing subgenre of climbing films (“Free Solo,” “The Dawn Wall,” “Meru.”) Mortimer’s film is entertaining and unexpectedly emotional, mixing vertiginous footage of Leclerc scaling impossible heights with a psychological exploration of what attracts people to such dangerous situations again and again.
The boyish Leclerc, with his toothy grin and tousled curly hair, looks more like the guy delivering your pizza than one of the world’s boldest climbers. But LeClerc devotes his life to free solo climbing, which means climbing alone without ropes or other means of support. For LeClerc that means putting on a pair of spiked boots, taking a pair of hand axes and attacking the mountain.
Where Leclerc goes beyond Honnold is that he will scale peaks in the winter, dealing not just with rock but with ice and snow. There’s an absolutely terrifying scene where he’s climbing a frozen waterfall, and Mortimer positions the camera so we see the ice is separated from the rock face by at least a foot, connected only at the top of the waterfall.
Leclerc takes the “solo” part of “free solo” seriously, so much so that he’s reluctant to bring camera crews along with him on his climbs. “It wouldn’t be a solo to me if somebody was there,” he insists. Midway through the two years of filming, he basically ghosts Mortimer, who watches in frustration as Leclerc posts updates on social media from peaks around the world. Even on the film’s climactic climb of a knife-like peak in Argentina, Leclerc only agrees to let a friend film him on the lower part of the ascent, filming himself in the upper reaches of the mountain.
Given Leclerc’s goofy attitude and carefree existence, one might worry that he’s careless when climbing. But Mortimer shows how focused he is when he’s on a mountain, patiently moving from one handhold to the next. At one point, we see Leclerc eating all of his favorite food the night before a big climb, like a prisoner on Death Row having his last meal.
He details how the exhilaration of a successful climb gives him a newfound appreciation for life, and he seems devoted to his longtime girlfriend, Brette Harrington, who is also a climber and encourages his adventures. But eventually and inevitably, the next mountain calls.
Viewers have seen enough climbing documentaries that we may be lulled into a false sense of security that, somehow, everything will always turn out okay. But a surprising denouement puts Leclerc’s exploits, and those of the entire climbing industry, into sobering perspective.
