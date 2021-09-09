'The Alpinist' follows a climber always hungry for new heights

The boyish Leclerc, with his toothy grin and tousled curly hair, looks more like the guy delivering your pizza than one of the world’s boldest climbers. But LeClerc devotes his life to free solo climbing, which means climbing alone without ropes or other means of support. For LeClerc that means putting on a pair of spiked boots, taking a pair of hand axes and attacking the mountain.

Where Leclerc goes beyond Honnold is that he will scale peaks in the winter, dealing not just with rock but with ice and snow. There’s an absolutely terrifying scene where he’s climbing a frozen waterfall, and Mortimer positions the camera so we see the ice is separated from the rock face by at least a foot, connected only at the top of the waterfall.

Leclerc takes the “solo” part of “free solo” seriously, so much so that he’s reluctant to bring camera crews along with him on his climbs. “It wouldn’t be a solo to me if somebody was there,” he insists. Midway through the two years of filming, he basically ghosts Mortimer, who watches in frustration as Leclerc posts updates on social media from peaks around the world. Even on the film’s climactic climb of a knife-like peak in Argentina, Leclerc only agrees to let a friend film him on the lower part of the ascent, filming himself in the upper reaches of the mountain.