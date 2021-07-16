That'll do, 'Pig': Nicolas Cage revenge thriller is sad and sublime

Together, Rob and the pig hunt for truffles in the forest, exchanging them for goods with a flashy broker named Amir (Alex Wolff) who sells the valuable, aromatic fungus to high-end restaurants in Portland. One night, somebody breaks into Rob’s cabin, beats him up and steals the pig.

Devastated, Rob enlists Amir to drive him to Portland and help him find his only friend. Sarnoski presents the Portland restaurant scene as a sort of seedy underworld, where waiters battle in subterranean fight clubs after the restaurants close, and shadowy forces make sure that the city’s top chefs get the high-end ingredients they need by any means necessary.

What’s fascinating about “Pig” is that it both lives in this heightened, high-concept world and stays utterly grounded in the emotions of Rob’s hunt. Cage shambles about the city in blood-stained rags, looking for his porcine companion. With each new person he meets, the audience gets another piece of the puzzle of Rob’s past, a top chef who packed his knives and left town after some unspecified tragedy.

Cage is known for giving operatic, over-the-top performances, mostly in movies that don’t deserve them. He downshifts effectively here, doing more with a grunt and a pained look than he would with a wild-eyed speech in another movie.