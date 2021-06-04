'Super Frenchie' is an entertaining but shallow look at base-jumping daredevil

It’s true that Giraud plans his jumps, mapping the best route and testing weather and wind patterns ahead of time. But after spending a day climbing up a mountain with camera crews in tow, one can imagine there’s some pressure not to abort a jump. And we do see him act recklessly; before he jumps off Pointe d’Areu near Mont Blanc, he notices that the thermal currents are strong enough to push him against the mountain while in freefall. He jumps anyway.

The jump is disastrous, and Giraud is lucky to survive with a double brain hemorrhage and several broken bones. We expect that this will cause Giraud to rethink his obsession, especially after his son Soren is born, and he tells his wife, “I’ll never do that again.” But he tells the camera, “I have to do it,” and six months later, he’s back on the mountain.

“Super Frenchie” presents this as a story of triumph, but the viewer may see it differently. Without being able to connect emotionally with its central character, “Super Frenchie” offers little beyond terrific base jumping footage. And, I hate to say it, but the 50th time you see someone jump off a mountain is not as cool as the first time.

