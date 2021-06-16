Striking Sparks: Edgar Wright documentary gives oddball art-pop duo their due

It’s long past time that Ron and Russell Mael appeared on the big screen. Performing together as Sparks for the last half-century, the brothers Mael have always been larger than life. “They’d make really good Muppets,” somebody says during Edgar Wright’s exhaustive and affectionate documentary, “The Sparks Brothers.”

With his matinee-idol good looks, Russell looked like a typical teen heartthrob in the 1970s and ‘80s, bounding around the stage in a jumpsuit as he sang. Ron, meanwhile, cultivated a more sinister air, with his slicked-back hair, Chaplinesque (or Hitleresque) mustache and wordless smirks. It was like both the popular kids and the outcasts had a brother they could idolize and put up a poster of on their bedroom wall.

At least, they could have if the Maels had ever gotten their due. But Sparks refused to follow the changing trends of pop music — they seemed like a British band even though they were from Southern California, and were making ‘80s synth records back in the ‘70s. By the time pop culture caught up with them, they were on to a new phase. If their stubbornness not to conform cost them mainstream success, it also created generations of devoted fans who saw how influential and daring — and how just plain funny — their brand of art-pop is.