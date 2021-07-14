Second-home movie: Maria Bissell went north to film 'How to Deter a Robber'

When she was growing up, Maria Bissell would spend summers at the cabin in Minocqua that had been in her mother’s side of the family for generations. They’d do all the usual north woods cabin things — sit by the lake, play cards, that kind of thing.
Lately she added another 'up north' activity: “Make first movie.”
Bissell wrote and directed “How to Deter a Robber,” a comic but suspenseful riff on home invasion movies like “Panic Room” and “Hostage” in which an innocent family has to fend off bad guys who have infiltrated their house.
In this case, Vanessa Marano plays Madison, a high school graduate who, along with her goofy boyfriend Jimmy (Benjamin Papac) and grizzled Uncle Andy (Chris Mulkey) has to outwit a pair of small-time robbers in Hodag masks who break into their house and take them hostage.
While a film made in your family cabin might sound like a scruffy, scrappy indie, “Robber” is an accomplished-looking thriller with crisp editing and pacing and gorgeous widescreen cinematography of the winter Wisconsin landscape.
After premiering to good reviews at last fall’s Fantastic Fest 2020, the film was picked up for distribution by Shout! Studios. It will be released Friday, July 16 on VOD and in select theaters (though none in Wisconsin).
Wisconsin summers
Though Bissell grew up in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., she feels “one-quarter Wisconsinite” because of all the summers spent in the state. After graduating high school, she decided to go to film school at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where students were encouraged to get out and start making movies.
“They talked about it being this fun, experimental school where they just give you film and say ‘Go make things, make art,’” Bissell said in a phone interview from her home in Los Angeles. “I was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds fun.’ And it was.
"It’s obviously a little different in Minocqua than Milwaukee, and I learned that the hard way,” Bissell added, “but I do enjoy being around Midwestern people in general. They’re very friendly, especially when filming, compared to LA. Here, if you pull out a camera, someone will start playing loud noises and try to get some money out of you (to stop making noise). In Wisconsin, it’s ‘Oh, what are you doing? Can we help?’ It’s such a breath of fresh air.”
The making of “How to Deter a Robber” was born out of frustration. Bissell had moved to Los Angeles after graduation and found work in TV as a writer’s assistant and production assistant. When a pilot for a TV show she had worked on failed to get picked up for a series, she feared her career was stalling out.
Bissell, whose husband is Stephen Tringali, a director of photography, urged her to take matters into her own hands.
Tringali “was like, ‘You should just write a movie, and we’ll go and shoot it,’” Bissell said. “‘You have this family cabin you have access to. It’s just sitting there, waiting. We should definitely make something there.’”
Bissell still needed some persuading.
“I said, ‘Well, what would I even make?’ And he had heard someone in an interview say they had taken their two favorite movies and combined them, and he said ‘You should just do that.’ And I was like, ‘What are my two favorite movies?’ I think I was in a really bad mood. He was very patient with me.
“He said, ‘“Home Alone” and “Fargo.”’ And I was like, “Oh, that’s interesting.” And then hopefully I was nicer to him after.”
Meant to be
Not only was the house available for free during filming, but Bissell and Tringali went up to Minocqua beforehand and work out the logistics of every scene in advance, so they didn’t have to waste time figuring out shots during the shoot. The advance work pays off beautifully in the film, which uses all the nooks and crannies of the wood-paneled house.
“The house becomes like a little maze in itself,” Bissell said. “Every generation added to it in a way that doesn’t necessarily make sense for an architectural point of view. It just made sense for the logistics of what my family needed. I had to draw it out on a mat for my editor, to show him how the space all fit together.”
A casting director found all the actors for the film with the exception of Mulkey, who enthusiastically pursued the role of Uncle Andy. Mulkey, best known as the villainous Hank on “Twin Peaks,” was born in Virocqua and grew up in Minnesota, and clearly felt a kinship with the role.
“He did feel like Andy in ways that were almost creepy,” Bissell said. “I had a backstory for each character, deeper than you necessarily see on screen. Part of Andy’s backstory is that he was a history teacher and his wife passed away a few years ago. I was talking about Andy to Chris Mulkey, and he was saying that he thought he had majored in history and his wife had passed away.
“And then on the back of his phone case it said 'Life is Better at the Lake,' which is what a sign that’s at the cabin says. It was just kind of magically meant to be.”
Minocqua in January
Bissell suspects a few actors passed on the change to shoot a movie in Minocqua, Wisconsin in January. But that meant that those who signed up were committed to the work. Once, when Bissell arrived on set to film a complicated dinner scene, she discovered that all the actors had already rehearsed the scene together on their own without her asking.
“It wasn’t like they were paid well, or they got to go hang out in a great location like Hawaii,” she said. “The people who came really wanted to work, and it made the process so much better. There weren’t divas on set. They were fully there for all the right reasons, and it definitely made the movie stronger.”
Also making the movie strong was its look, which evokes classic Hollywood filmmaking with well-composed shots and widescreen cinematography.
“I thought about how controlled can I make this feel to try to make it feel like a more classic ‘90s Hollywood film, even though it's not,” she said. “Hopefully it helps it feel a little bit more classic and timeless down the road. But also, you have this beautiful background of snowy forests, and this great cabin where the set design is all built in, it makes it easier to just point the camera and have it look great.”
Even though the main character of her Wisconsin movie is named Madison, Bissell insists it’s just a coincidence.
“I just liked that name,” Bissell said. “I thought about changing it because I thought it might sound a little cheesy, but I just never got around to it. It was not on purpose. If anything, I maybe regret that.”