Second-home movie: Maria Bissell went north to film 'How to Deter a Robber'

“He said, ‘“Home Alone” and “Fargo.”’ And I was like, “Oh, that’s interesting.” And then hopefully I was nicer to him after.”

Meant to be

Not only was the house available for free during filming, but Bissell and Tringali went up to Minocqua beforehand and work out the logistics of every scene in advance, so they didn’t have to waste time figuring out shots during the shoot. The advance work pays off beautifully in the film, which uses all the nooks and crannies of the wood-paneled house.

“The house becomes like a little maze in itself,” Bissell said. “Every generation added to it in a way that doesn’t necessarily make sense for an architectural point of view. It just made sense for the logistics of what my family needed. I had to draw it out on a mat for my editor, to show him how the space all fit together.”

A casting director found all the actors for the film with the exception of Mulkey, who enthusiastically pursued the role of Uncle Andy. Mulkey, best known as the villainous Hank on “Twin Peaks,” was born in Virocqua and grew up in Minnesota, and clearly felt a kinship with the role.