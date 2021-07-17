'Roadrunner' captures the restless, tragic spirit of Anthony Bourdain

Much of “Roadrunner” is a whirlwind of places and people, peppered with Bourdain quotes, clips of the old movies he loved, and interviews with the inner circle of filmmakers who accompanied him on his adventures. We see his famous friends, like chef Eric Ripert and rocker Josh Homme.

It’s a lot of fun, but we already begin to see the fracture between Bourdain the public figure and Bourdain the man, and how the former left little room for being the latter. As he traveled and saw the suffering and hardship in places like Haiti, Lebanon and Borneo, Bourdain's brash public presence began to recede. He talked less and listened more, and cared less about food and more about people.

As he evolved as a public figure, the private man struggled to find happiness. He was quick to embrace people and just as quick to abandon them. There’s an interview filmed for one of his shows where Bourdain is talking to rocker Iggy Pop and asks him what thrills him. Pop’s answer, for a man who lived a life even wilder than Bourdain’s, is surprising: “Being loved, and appreciating the people who are giving that to me.” Bourdain nods his head, but clearly has no idea what Pop is talking about.