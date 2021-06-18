Rita Moreno doesn't hold back in documentary 'Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It'

Miera interviews many of Moreno’s contemporaries, and it’s a delight to see Morgan Freeman light up while talking about his old “Electric Company” castmate, and see them goof around together in old clips. She also interviews Latinx celebrities like Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Madison resident Karen Olivo about the effect Moreno’s career had on them.

Olivo says that as big as “West Side Story” was, what really inspired her was Moreno’s over-the-top turn as screen star Zelda Zanders in 1952’s “Singin’ in the Rain,” because she was allowed to play the character, not an ethnic type. “She was deciding that her story, and who she was, was more important than how they saw her,” Olivo says of Moreno's evolution.

Moreno got some blowback this week while appearing on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” responding to the charge that the new film version of Miranda’s “In The Heights” contains so few Afro-Latinx actors. Miranda apologized, but Moreno dismissed the criticism, saying, “Can’t you just wait a while and leave it alone?”