Pixar's 'Luca' is a vibrant and poignant look at friendship, Italian style

Almost every kid (or adult) has been in that tricky situation, when two friends become three. Alberto grows jealous of Giulia and Luca’s growing bond, as she tells him about the wider world. Meanwhile, Luca is fearful of revealing his secret to Giulia for fear that she’ll reject him. Take away the fins and flippers, and there’s real depth and poignancy in how the screenplay by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones explores the complexities and joys of friendship.

Which is not to say the movie isn’t a lot of fun, full of zippy chases, big laughs and some colorful and truly mouthwatering visuals of Italy. I still don’t know how an animated plate of pesto pasta could make me so hungry. Less memorable is a subplot involving Luca’s parents coming on land to chase after their wayward son. Rudolph and Gaffigan are certainly funny, but last year’s “Onward” had the exact same subplot.

The simple, understated beauty of “Luca” may relegate it to “minor” Pixar status. But I’d take minor Pixar over almost anything else, and the lovely, wistful delights of “Luca” are refreshing to plunge into.

