'Old Henry' tips its hat to classic Westerns

Henry hides Curry, who later tells them that he’s the lawman, and Ketchum is the bank robber hunting for his loot. Caught in the middle of a violent standoff, Henry proves to be much more than a simple farmer. Most farmers don’t know to give advice like “Don’t elevate the legs when someone’s been shot in the gut.”

A tale of two critics: 'Dear Evan Hansen,' what happened? Film critic Rob Thomas and arts writer Lindsay Christians talk about the big-screen adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway hit "Dear Evan Hansen."

Ponciroli’s film is a reverential tip of the hat to classic Westerns, with some overt references (a shot through a doorway is a clear homage to a similar shot in John Ford’s “The Searchers”) and some more thematic, dealing with familiar genre themes about guilt and regret. Henry is much like Clint Eastwood’s Bill Munny in “Unforgiven,” a man trying unsuccessfully to put the sins of his past behind him.

“Old Henry” isn’t in those movies’ league, of course, but it does a good job evoking them, with sumptuous widescreen vistas of an untouched landscape and evocative close-ups into the eyes of its flawed characters. Ponciroli knows how to build tension and stage a shootout, lean and effective, such as a cat-and-mouse game between Henry and a gunman hiding under the floorboards.