Nice to eat you: 'Werewolves Within' is a cheerful horror comedy

“Werewolves Within” is likely the only werewolf movie to begin with a quote attributed to Mister Rogers: “Listening is where love begins: Listening to ourselves and then to our neighbors.”
While the quote’s connection to Josh Ruben’s horror comedy is a little murky, it exemplifies the sweetness at the core of the movie. This is a movie with heart — even if that heart is sometimes forcibly ripped out of somebody’s chest. "Werewolves Within" is available to rent beginning Friday through Amazon Prime, VUDU and other VOD sites.
The Rogers quote might serve as a mantra for Finn (Sam Richardson of “Veep”), a meek, kindly park ranger reassigned to the remote, snowbound town of Beaverfield, Vermont. A quintessential nice guy who’s slow to realize he’s just been dumped by his girlfriend, Finn is hoping Beaverfield will be a friendly everybody-knows-everybody kind of small town where he can fit in.
The local mail carrier, Cecily (Milana Vayntrub), quickly disabuses him of that illusion. Wry and cynical where Finn is open and trusting, Cecily gives him a tour of the townspeople and their overlapping feuds.
The inn owner (Catherine Curtin) hates the out-of-town developer (Wayne Duvall) who is trying to build a gas pipeline through the town. The right-wing local shop owners (Michaela Watkins and Michael Chernus) hate the big-city gay couple (Cheyenne Jackson and Harvey Guillen) who moved in across the street. The heavily-armed hermit who lives deep in the woods (Glenn Fleshler) hates everybody.
Then the innkeeper’s husband turns up dead, a blizzard moves in, and the town’s power generators are vandalized by what looks like a giant animal. Crammed together in the old, creepy inn for safety, the townspeople soon suspect that one of them (at least) may be a werewolf.
“Werewolves Within” is adapted from a video game which is itself an adaptation of the party game Werewolf, where players have to guess which one of them is secretly a werewolf. Screenwriter Mishna Wolff (yes, I know) captures the giddy paranoia of the game in the movie, as the characters accuse each other of secretly being the lycanthrope. They start taking matters into their own hands, with usually disastrous results.
While there are some gory moments and plenty of jump scares, the horror elements are usually played for laughs. Think of “Tremors” sprinkled with a little of “The Thing” to get a sense of the movie’s vibe. All of the characters are funny, larger-than-life versions of small-town stereotypes, from the manic shop owners obsessed with crafting to the sneering developer happy to bulldoze the town. My favorite of the bunch may be George Basil and Sarah Burns as local rednecks who are simultaneously the dumbest and smartest people in town.
In the midst of the comic mayhem are appealing performances by Richardson and Vayntrub as the heroes. Richardson is very funny as a hapless nice guy trying vainly to keep everyone calm, while Vayntrub shows she can do far more than play Lily in the long-running series of AT&T ads.
For a while, “Werewolves Within” keeps the viewer wondering whether there is even a werewolf at all, or if this a movie about how rumors and prejudice can turn people against each other. Maybe the real monster, as the title suggests, is within all of us, fed by suspicion and paranoia.
Or maybe the real monster is a ravenous man-beast who wants to gnaw on our intestines. Either way, “Werewolves Within” is a lot of fun.