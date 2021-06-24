Nice to eat you: 'Werewolves Within' is a cheerful horror comedy

Then the innkeeper’s husband turns up dead, a blizzard moves in, and the town’s power generators are vandalized by what looks like a giant animal. Crammed together in the old, creepy inn for safety, the townspeople soon suspect that one of them (at least) may be a werewolf.

“Werewolves Within” is adapted from a video game which is itself an adaptation of the party game Werewolf, where players have to guess which one of them is secretly a werewolf. Screenwriter Mishna Wolff (yes, I know) captures the giddy paranoia of the game in the movie, as the characters accuse each other of secretly being the lycanthrope. They start taking matters into their own hands, with usually disastrous results.