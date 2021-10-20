New movies look back at Tom Petty and the Velvet Underground

That potential liability gets turned into an asset in “The Velvet Underground,” a kaleidoscopic collage of images and words that visually evokes the jagged, fractured sound of the band. The screen is divided and then divided again, with archival images or clips from ‘60s underground cinema positioned alongside footage Warhol shot of Reed, Cale or other subjects staring, almost unblinking, into the camera.

Haynes interviews only subjects who were in the band or its orbit at the time, including Cale, filmmaker Jonas Mekas and actress Mary Woronov, and the insights are raw and unguarded. Musician Jonathan Richman gives a stunning deconstruction of what made the band’s live shows so revolutionary and volatile; he could not understand where some of the sounds he was hearing were coming from.

By abandoning the need to tell a linear story that’s easy for viewers unfamiliar with the band to follow, Haynes is freed up to include a wealth of details. Cale explains how the band’s signature drone was inspired by, of all things, the sound of a washing machine. A sojourn to the West Coast is almost hilarious as the black-clad New York art-rockers collide with the sunny hippie dreamscape of ‘60s California. (“Peace, love, all that crap,” as drummer Moe Tucker snarls.)