'My Name is Pauli Murray' introduces the civil rights icon you've probably never heard of

West and Cohen dive into the reasons why Murray was such a trailblazer. In addition to being Black, Murray was gay and gender nonbinary, and one biographer suggests that identity drove them to push against restrictions both gender and racial. Although Murray never wrote about their gender struggles in published works, West and Cohen draw from Murray’s private writings to poignant effect, as Murray details “a longstanding emotional and mental conflict” about believing they were misgendered.

That internal struggle, and the fact that Murray’s contributions weren’t really celebrated in their lifetime, give “My Name is Pauli Murray” an element of sadness. In 1968, Murray was hired as a professor at Brandeis University, and found their view of civil rights was out of step with a new generation of revolutionary-minded Black students.

“My Name is Pauli Murray” can be didactic at times, and there are moments where West and Cohen are literally filming a university lecture about Murray. More successful are scenes where we see both the public and private sides of Murray, and how each informed the other. Murray's intellect and passion for justice changed the country for the better, and the documentary helps ensure their name won’t be forgotten.

