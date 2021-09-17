'My Name is Pauli Murray' introduces the civil rights icon you've probably never heard of

Betsy West and Julie Cohen’s last documentary was the Oscar-nominated “RBG,” about the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It’s an engaging film about Ginsburg’s many accomplishments, although I thought it got a little distracted by Ginsburg’s celebrity status.
They certainly didn’t have that problem with their new documentary, “My Name is Pauli Murray,” a film about a civil rights pioneer who most people likely have never heard of. “Pauli Murray” is now playing at Marcus Point Cinemas, and will be on Amazon Prime on Oct. 1.
Murray, who died in 1985, was a lawyer, poet, activist, pastor and an author who wrote beautifully and incisively, whether writing a legal brief, a letter to the editor or a poem. Murray refused to sit in the back of the bus in 1940, 15 years before Rosa Parks. Murray and fellow Howard University students desegregated lunch counters in Washington, D.C., in 1943, 17 years before students did the same at a Woolworth’s in North Carolina.
Murray’s legal arguments about racial and gender equality were generations ahead of their time. Ginsburg explicitly credited Murray in one of her Supreme Court decisions, and many legal scholars see Murray’s work as the foundation for Thurgood Marshall’s successful brief in Brown vs. Board of Education.
West and Cohen dive into the reasons why Murray was such a trailblazer. In addition to being Black, Murray was gay and gender nonbinary, and one biographer suggests that identity drove them to push against restrictions both gender and racial. Although Murray never wrote about their gender struggles in published works, West and Cohen draw from Murray’s private writings to poignant effect, as Murray details “a longstanding emotional and mental conflict” about believing they were misgendered.
That internal struggle, and the fact that Murray’s contributions weren’t really celebrated in their lifetime, give “My Name is Pauli Murray” an element of sadness. In 1968, Murray was hired as a professor at Brandeis University, and found their view of civil rights was out of step with a new generation of revolutionary-minded Black students.
“My Name is Pauli Murray” can be didactic at times, and there are moments where West and Cohen are literally filming a university lecture about Murray. More successful are scenes where we see both the public and private sides of Murray, and how each informed the other. Murray's intellect and passion for justice changed the country for the better, and the documentary helps ensure their name won’t be forgotten.
