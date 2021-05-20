Movie review: 'Dream Horse' is the odds-on favorite to tug your heartstrings

That makes sense, because our heart is really with the people in “Dream Horse” more than the horse, thanks to some winning performances. Collette rarely gets the chance to play such a sympathetic, heroic lead character, and infuses Jan with quiet pathos underneath her chipper enthusiasm. Lewis often ditches his British accent to play intense characters on “American” shows like “Billions,” and the thick Welsh accent he deploys here buoys a lighter, more musical performance. And Teale, best known to American audiences as the treacherous Alliser Thorne on “Game of Thrones,” is almost unrecognizable as Brian, a snaggletoothed teddy bear who comes to life tending to the horse.