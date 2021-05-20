Movie review: 'Dream Horse' is the odds-on favorite to tug your heartstrings

Dream Horse opens Friday at AMC Madison and Marcus Point Cinemas and was reviewed from a digital screening link.
Watching the 2016 documentary “Dark Horse,” it was inevitable that the film’s incredible true story of a champion racehorse and the tiny Welsh village who loved him would someday become an inspirational underdog sports movie.
Five years later comes that film, “Dream Horse.” While “Dark Horse” took a no-nonsense approach to telling the story of how the residents of Cefn Fforest pooled their money to breed and train the horse known as Dream Alliance, “Dream Horse” streamlines and heightens the facts to make a more emotional crowd-pleaser — bigger laughs here, more tears there.
Such tailoring jobs can turn a good story into sentimental hogwash. But the alterations by screenwriter Neil McKay and director Euros Lyn are effective and don’t obscure the scrappy charm of Dream Alliance’s story.
Toni Collette plays Jan Vokes, a good-hearted woman who juggles two jobs as a supermarket checker and bartender to make ends meet, and somehow finds time to care for her aging parents. Her unemployed husband Brian (Owen Teale) sits at home in front of the television all day, and the ribbons and trophies adorning their little house suggest an earlier, more exciting chapter in their lives. (The screenplay adds a family tragedy to their backstory that I don’t remember from the documentary.)
She’s pouring pints one night when she overhears a customer, a cocky tax adviser from Cardiff named Howard (Damian Lewis of “Billions”), boasting of the time he and some friends financed a race horse together. Intrigued, she does some research and runs the numbers, and figures that if she gets enough locals to buy “shares” at just 10 pounds a week, they could buy a mare and breed a horse together.
It’s a dream that appeals to Jan and a lot of the folks in Cefn Fforest, looking for a fresh start in their workaday lives. Even Howard, bored of his job helping rich people avoid paying taxes, signs on. So “Dream Horse” becomes two overlapping underdog stories — one about Dream Alliance trying to compete on the track, the other about the owners trying to find meaning in their lives.
The racing scenes are quite thrilling, with effective editing and some shots so visceral and immediate it feels like they were filmed from the back of another racing horse. Lyn, a veteran of British television, even cannily shoots one heart-stopping collision on the track from the viewing stand, heightening the suspense as the owners try to see what has happened.
That makes sense, because our heart is really with the people in “Dream Horse” more than the horse, thanks to some winning performances. Collette rarely gets the chance to play such a sympathetic, heroic lead character, and infuses Jan with quiet pathos underneath her chipper enthusiasm. Lewis often ditches his British accent to play intense characters on “American” shows like “Billions,” and the thick Welsh accent he deploys here buoys a lighter, more musical performance. And Teale, best known to American audiences as the treacherous Alliser Thorne on “Game of Thrones,” is almost unrecognizable as Brian, a snaggletoothed teddy bear who comes to life tending to the horse.
The closing credits of “Dream Horse” show the real people of the story alongside the actors who portray them, which is fairly standard in a movie based on a true story like this. But it does so in an original and satisfying way that sends the audience out the door on the right note.