Mild stallions: 'Spirit Untamed' is a horse of a different (and cheaper-looking) color

"Spirit Untamed" is opening Friday at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace, AMC Fitchburg 18 and AMC Madison 6 and was reviewed from a digital screening link.

From “A Quiet Place Part II” to “F9,” movie theaters this summer will be full of films that were delayed a year or more due to the pandemic.

And then there’s “Spirit Untamed,” which looks like it’s been on the shelf for about 15 years. While the backgrounds are picturesque enough, the janky computer animation looks like a throwback to “Shrek”-era 2000s movies, with characters that look stiff and plastic. It makes the 2002 original, “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron,” look even better with its classic 2D hand-drawn animation.