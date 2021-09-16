Michael Caine elevates otherwise pedestrian 'Best Sellers'

That changes with the appearance of Lucy Stanbridge (Aubrey Plaza), a young executive trying to keep her father’s floundering publishing house afloat. Desperate to find a hit book to publish, Lucy and her assistant (Ellen Wong) stumble across an old contract Harris signed with her father 40 years ago for a second book. It’s still legally binding, so Lucy tracks down Harris and browbeats him into giving her that new book.

One of the pitfalls about movies about great authors is that, when the movie presents examples of their actual writing, it’s often laughably mediocre, a middling screenwriter’s idea of what great literature looks like. “Best Sellers” avoids that problem at least because Harris’ new book, “The Future is X-Rated,” is clearly terrible, an overbaked sci-fi potboiler about the last man on earth.

'The Alpinist' follows a climber always hungry for new heights The film is entertaining and unexpectedly emotional, mixing footage of free solo climber Marc-Andre Leclerc scaling impossible heights with a psychological exploration of what attracts people to such dangerous situations again and again.

Lucy drags Harris out on tour, where the irascible old man becomes a viral sensation among hipsters for repeating an expletive over and over, or urinating on his own book. Screenwriter Anthony Grieco’s attempt at satire of the publishing industry and YouTube culture is mild and toothless. “You have 20,000 followers,” Lucy enthuses. “Christ had followers,” Harris snarls. “Look what happened to him.”