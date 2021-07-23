Meet 'Joe Bell': Emotional film takes a hard journey worth following

The title character of “Joe Bell” walks a straight line, but the movie itself does not. Full of flashbacks, dream sequences and one narrative device that will likely be divisive with viewers, “Joe Bell” sometimes gets in its own way.
When it simply puts one foot in front of the other, it’s a sad and affecting drama about parental guilt and regret, with a terrific debut performance by Reid Miller and a stunningly raw one from Mark Wahlberg.
Joe Bell (Wahlberg) is first seen walking along a highway somewhere in the American West, pushing a three-wheeled cart full of supplies. Cars and trucks whiz by dangerously close. Walking along on the opposite side of the road is his teenage son Jadin (Reid Miller), who teases and challenges his father, suggesting a relationship that is complicated at best. At one point they sing Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” together.
Joe plans to walk the entire way from his home in Oregon to New York City, where Jadin always wanted to live. In flashbacks to Oregon, Jadin comes out to his father as gay, and Joe’s first reaction is to try and hide this truth from the world. Despite his tough-guy, working-class demeanor, Joe was ultimately afraid to defend his son.
Now, Joe is walking the country, telling anyone who will listen about Jadin and the bullying he endured at school. In one scene, Jadin tearfully tells the principal about a terrifying incident in which he was beaten and humiliated. The principal all but excuses the abuse, and suggests that Jadin change schools.
About a half-hour into the movie (and 30 seconds into the trailer, so I feel all right revealing this) the truth comes out. Jadin never got the chance to leave Oregon. Joe is walking alone, as a form of penance. The apparition of his son walking next to him is a manifestation of his guilt, Joe's wish that he said the right things when he had the chance.
Written by Diana Ossana and the late novelist Larry McMurtry, “Joe Bell” feels like a well-meaning companion piece to their Oscar-winning screenplay for “Brokeback Mountain.” It’s a lesser film for sure, but once it jettisons that initial “Fight Club”-esque gimmick, it’s an understated and deeply felt movie. The best scenes are the quietest ones, such as when Joe and a kindly Colorado sheriff (Gary Sinise) talk over lunch about the mistakes they’ve made as fathers.
Miller is fierce in every sense of the word as Jadin, charting the highs and lows of Jadin’s life with dignity and passion. And I’ll say it — I did not think Wahlberg, who has been making play-it-safe blockbusters like “Infinite” for years now, had this kind of dramatic performance left in him. He digs deep to evoke Joe’s emotional agony and hope for redemption, director Reinaldo Marcus Green contrasting the pain etched in his face in close-ups against the widespread beauty of the West.
“Joe Bell” is based on a true story, and that story ends with a shocking development that plays like a gut punch to the viewer. It’s a final reminder of the film’s message, to say what you need to say to the people you love, while they can still hear you.