Meet 'Joe Bell': Emotional film takes a hard journey worth following

Joe plans to walk the entire way from his home in Oregon to New York City, where Jadin always wanted to live. In flashbacks to Oregon, Jadin comes out to his father as gay, and Joe’s first reaction is to try and hide this truth from the world. Despite his tough-guy, working-class demeanor, Joe was ultimately afraid to defend his son.

Now, Joe is walking the country, telling anyone who will listen about Jadin and the bullying he endured at school. In one scene, Jadin tearfully tells the principal about a terrifying incident in which he was beaten and humiliated. The principal all but excuses the abuse, and suggests that Jadin change schools.

About a half-hour into the movie (and 30 seconds into the trailer, so I feel all right revealing this) the truth comes out. Jadin never got the chance to leave Oregon. Joe is walking alone, as a form of penance. The apparition of his son walking next to him is a manifestation of his guilt, Joe's wish that he said the right things when he had the chance.