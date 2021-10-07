James Bond is shaken and stirred in emotional 'No Time to Die'

James Bond begins “No Time To Die” in a familiar situation, driving his Aston Martin in an exotic locale with a beautiful woman by his side. She urges him to drive faster, but he demurs. “We have all the time in the world,” he responds.

The line will elicit a thrill of recognition from old-school fans of 007, as it’s the final line of the 1969 Bond film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” It also featured Bond with a beautiful woman in a car, but under much less happier circumstances, and its inclusion in “No Time To Die” portends a bumpy road ahead for Bond.

“No Time To Die” is Craig’s fifth and final outing as Bond, and the film is full of allusions to the Bond canon. The polka-dot motif of the opening credits sequence resembles that of the credits in the first Bond movie, 1962’s “Dr. No.” The climax of the movie takes place in a location described in one of Ian Fleming’s original novels, but not used in its film adaptation.