James Bond is shaken and stirred in emotional 'No Time to Die'

James Bond begins “No Time To Die” in a familiar situation, driving his Aston Martin in an exotic locale with a beautiful woman by his side. She urges him to drive faster, but he demurs. “We have all the time in the world,” he responds.
The line will elicit a thrill of recognition from old-school fans of 007, as it’s the final line of the 1969 Bond film “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” It also featured Bond with a beautiful woman in a car, but under much less happier circumstances, and its inclusion in “No Time To Die” portends a bumpy road ahead for Bond.
“No Time To Die” is Craig’s fifth and final outing as Bond, and the film is full of allusions to the Bond canon. The polka-dot motif of the opening credits sequence resembles that of the credits in the first Bond movie, 1962’s “Dr. No.” The climax of the movie takes place in a location described in one of Ian Fleming’s original novels, but not used in its film adaptation.
But it’s “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” that “No Time To Die” owes its most obvious debt to. It was the only movie to feature George Lazenby as Bond, and while derided in its time, has come to be seen as among the best of the franchise. Much of that has to do with Lazenby’s surprisingly emotional performance. In contrast to the suave tough guy that Sean Connery played before Lazenby, or the jokey playboy that Roger Moore played after him, Lazenby played Bond as vulnerable, caring and ultimately, grief-stricken.
Craig has jokingly described himself as the “Grumpy Bond,” but he made a conscious decision to leave that dour coolness behind in his last hurrah as Bond. He’s funnier and looser here than ever before, and he is visibly emotional in ways that will surprise and maybe divide longtime fans. This is a Bond who as easily might get tear stains on his tuxedo as blood stains.
That’s a welcome evolution of the character under Craig, a fine actor who pushed against the idea of playing Bond as as infallible superhero. But it also means that “No Time To Die,” directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is trying to do a lot at once. It has to follow that emotional throughline. It has to give the audience a rousing Bond adventure, full of car chases and fistfights. And it has to wrap up the ongoing storylines of the past 15 years and give Craig a fitting sendoff.
The result is an entertaining, moving, undeniably overstuffed movie where the pacing occasionally grows slack, especially in its flabby midsection. At 163 minutes, it turns out there is plenty of time to die.
Back to the beginning and that Aston Martin. The woman is Madeleine Swan (Léa Seydoux), who Bond left MI6 for at the end of the last movie, “Spectre.” They seem to be living in romantic bliss, but an ambush in an Italian mountain town makes Bond suspicious of Madeleine (as well as provide fodder for a greatest-hits action sequence that includes a motorcycle chase, a car chase and a dive off a high bridge).
Bond abandons Madeleine and, alone and wounded, retires to Jamaica. He’s found there by his old CIA buddy Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) who has a proposition: help the CIA find a missing Russian scientist (David Dencik) who has smuggled some kind of bioweapon out of a London laboratory with MI6 connections. That the mission will pit Bond against the younger British agent (Lashana Lynch) who now holds the “007” designation, and is also after the scientist for MI6, is icing on the cake.
Bond takes a familiar globe-trotting tour from Cuba to London to Norway, with stops for action scenes in each location. A gunfight in a Cuban nightclub is surprisingly high-spirited in the Roger Moore tradition, with Bond stopping mid-shootout to refuel with a gulped-down martini. Ana de Armas, who played opposite Craig in “Knives Out,” is a welcome addition to this scene as a novice agent, and the two actors have delightful chemistry. The film could have used more of her, as well as Billy Magnussen as a clean-cut CIA agent who Bond dismisses with “Who’s ‘Book of Mormon’ over there?”
After a while (a long while), the trail leads to Safin (Rami Malek), a typical Bond villain with the usual plans to control and/or destroy the world. After all the buildup, Malek is disappointingly bland and the part is underwritten. When Safin gives the expected “We aren’t so different, you and I, Mr. Bond” speech, I half-expected Bond to roll his eyes and sigh, “Oh, God, not another one.”
“No Time to Die” does have some genuinely funny moments (including a solid Milwaukee joke), I’m assuming due to “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s presence as a co-writer. Craig seems to relish these moments to play it light, as well as the chance to let Bond wear his emotions on his perfectly-tailored sleeve. Fukunaga and cinematographer Linus Sandgren saturate the screen with color and light, and as big and spectacular as the movie gets, they return again and again to tight close-ups of Craig, his baby blues boring straight into the audience.
I’d put “No Time To Die” in the middle of the Craig pack, before “Quantum of Solace” and “Spectre” and behind “Casino Royale” and “Skyfall,” which are two of the three best Bond movies ever made in my opinion. But it works as a fitting sendoff to Craig and his Bond films, which took big risks with an iconic character that, for the most part, paid off.
“James Bond Will Return,” as the closing credits promise. But he’ll never be the same.
