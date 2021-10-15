Inspiring 'The Rescue' takes a deep dive into 2018 Thai cave rescue

A local Brit, known to the locals as the "crazy foreign caver," tells the government to call in the best cave divers from around the world to help, including Rick Stanton and John Volanthen. Self-deprecating, middle-aged Brits, Stanton and Volanthen don’t seem like action heroes, but more like socially awkward nerds who could have chosen stamp collecting or Dungeons & Dragons as their hobby.

Luckily, they chose cave diving, and the two unassuming men turn out to have nerves of steel as they dive deep into flooded, muddy caverns, keeping their emotions in check. “Free Solo” fans will recognize them as kindred spirits to Honnold, who also projects an eerie calm as he defies certain death. “Just because an activity is dangerous, doesn’t mean you do it in a dangerous manner,” Stanton explains.

Midway through the film, the divers discover all 12 boys and their coach alive, crowded on a patch of dry land over a mile inside the twisting cave system. The relief gives way to worry; how can they extract them from the cave before either the water levels rise or the oxygen gives out?