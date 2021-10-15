Inspiring 'The Rescue' takes a deep dive into 2018 Thai cave rescue

In their Oscar-winning 2018 documentary “Free Solo,” filmmakers E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin built suspense by taking the audience upward and upward, following the daredevil exploits of free climber Alex Honnold.
In their follow-up film, “The Rescue,” they build tension by taking the audience deeper and deeper.
“The Rescue” is a gripping and inspiring account of the massive 2018 operation to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave in northern Thailand. People around the world watched the events unfold on cable news, so one might wonder what Vasarhelyi and Chin could bring to the story that’s new. But by mixing together revealing interviews, never-before-seen footage and dramatic recreations, “The Rescue” submerges the viewer in every phase of the seemingly impossible mission. This is not a movie for the claustrophobic.
The members of the Wild Boar soccer team had been exploring the cave in June 2018 when unexpectedly heavy rains started, raising the water level in the cave and cutting them off from the outside world. The nightmare scenario has a ticking-clock aspect, as it’s nearing the start of monsoon season, which often completely floods the cave. The government sends in Thai Navy SEALS to try and find the boys, but they’re trained for ocean diving, not navigating submerged crevices in near-zero visibility where the water is moving so fast that one diver refers to it as “whitewater caving.”
A local Brit, known to the locals as the "crazy foreign caver," tells the government to call in the best cave divers from around the world to help, including Rick Stanton and John Volanthen. Self-deprecating, middle-aged Brits, Stanton and Volanthen don’t seem like action heroes, but more like socially awkward nerds who could have chosen stamp collecting or Dungeons & Dragons as their hobby.
Luckily, they chose cave diving, and the two unassuming men turn out to have nerves of steel as they dive deep into flooded, muddy caverns, keeping their emotions in check. “Free Solo” fans will recognize them as kindred spirits to Honnold, who also projects an eerie calm as he defies certain death. “Just because an activity is dangerous, doesn’t mean you do it in a dangerous manner,” Stanton explains.
Midway through the film, the divers discover all 12 boys and their coach alive, crowded on a patch of dry land over a mile inside the twisting cave system. The relief gives way to worry; how can they extract them from the cave before either the water levels rise or the oxygen gives out?
The second half of “The Rescue” plays like “Apollo 13,” as the rescuers use ingenuity and grit to devise an audacious plan. The rescue operation involved thousand of volunteers from multiple countries; outside the cave was mounted a massive engineering operation to pump water out of the cave and prevent fresh rainwater from going in.
But “The Rescue” keeps returning to those divers, who in interviews drop their stiff-upper-lip demeanor to describe what they were thinking and feeling. Even if you think you know what happened in that cave, “The Rescue” has much to tell about the courage, cleverness and generosity of those involved.
