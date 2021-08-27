In 'Together,' breaking up is hard to do (when you're quarantined)

We’ll need a word, post-pandemic, to describe movies and TV shows that emulate the tropes of communicating via video chat, the way we use “stagey” to describe productions with deep roots in live theater.
Zoomy? Stephen Daldry’s “Together” is a very Zoomy film, and not just because it’s a movie that wouldn’t have been made if COVID-19 hadn’t happened. The film was shot in just 10 days during lockdown in May, featuring two speaking roles.
Beyond that, the movie breaks the fourth wall (or first screen?) by having its two characters constantly address the audience, whether it’s one delivering a long monologue or both of them trading lines, as if each is clamoring to tell a mutual friend their version of events. If it’s a technique already well used in television (“Fleabag”), at its best it creates a surprising intimacy. These characters are talking directly to us, it sometimes feels, because they can't talk to each other.
Daniel Kelly’s screenplay consists of six extended scenes, each taking place at a different point during a year of the pandemic. The viewer shelters in place with an estranged unmarried London couple, known only as He (James McAvoy) and She (Sharon Horgan), who have been together long enough to have a 10-year-old son, Arthur. Horgan's character is presented as a bleeding-heart liberal, while McAvoy plays a conservative businessman who sneers at those who didn’t pull themselves up by their bootstraps like he did.
Without Arthur, who lurks silently and sadly in the background of the film, it’s clear this couple would have split up long ago. They are past the point of trying to salvage the relationship, and now take honest delight in abusing and being abused by the other. McAvoy, with his pugnacious Scottish burr, and Horgan, with her deliciously poisonous Irish brogue, revel in the savage putdowns that Kelly gives them, such as, “Saying goodbye to you is the best part of my day.”
But once the world shuts down, saying goodbye to each other is no longer an option. “Together” charts a year in their relationship, where they grow closer not because they learn to resolve their disagreements, but their antipathy for each other is overwhelmed by their shared fear.
While the banter between the actors is viciously satisfying, the two high points of “Together” happen when they are alone, delivering spellbinding monologues to the screen. In one, Horgan talks about visiting her dying mother in the hospital, eventually having to watch via Facetime as she passes. In the other, McAvoy recounts seeing a grocery clerk he had berated earlier in the pandemic and his clumsy attempt to make amends.
It’s those powerful moments that make “Together” worth seeing. Kelly’s screenplay occasionally trips over itself, including unnecessary twists like a third-act reveal involving how the couple got together. But it’s in those moments, when the actors look straight down the barrel of the camera and channel the terror and vulnerability of the moment, that “Together” becomes a worthy time capsule of how we're getting through this.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.