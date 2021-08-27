In 'Together,' breaking up is hard to do (when you're quarantined)

Without Arthur, who lurks silently and sadly in the background of the film, it’s clear this couple would have split up long ago. They are past the point of trying to salvage the relationship, and now take honest delight in abusing and being abused by the other. McAvoy, with his pugnacious Scottish burr, and Horgan, with her deliciously poisonous Irish brogue, revel in the savage putdowns that Kelly gives them, such as, “Saying goodbye to you is the best part of my day.”

But once the world shuts down, saying goodbye to each other is no longer an option. “Together” charts a year in their relationship, where they grow closer not because they learn to resolve their disagreements, but their antipathy for each other is overwhelmed by their shared fear.

While the banter between the actors is viciously satisfying, the two high points of “Together” happen when they are alone, delivering spellbinding monologues to the screen. In one, Horgan talks about visiting her dying mother in the hospital, eventually having to watch via Facetime as she passes. In the other, McAvoy recounts seeing a grocery clerk he had berated earlier in the pandemic and his clumsy attempt to make amends.

It’s those powerful moments that make “Together” worth seeing. Kelly’s screenplay occasionally trips over itself, including unnecessary twists like a third-act reveal involving how the couple got together. But it’s in those moments, when the actors look straight down the barrel of the camera and channel the terror and vulnerability of the moment, that “Together” becomes a worthy time capsule of how we're getting through this.

