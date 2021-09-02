In 'About Endlessness,' Andersson's vignettes get shorter and sweeter

While previous Andersson movies were more overtly absurdist, such as a scene in “Pigeon” when King Charles XII stopped into a modern bar, in “Endlessness” he seems more concerned with the everyday. The most fanciful touch is a couple who soar in the sky, observing human behavior from above like the angels in Wim Wenders’ “Wings of Desire.”

“It’s September already,” one character says at the start in the film. It seems to be September in the lives of many of the late-middle-aged characters, who quietly carry around their regrets and disappointments. A man wonders why the old school friend he passes on the street won’t return his greeting. A woman enjoys Champagne on an otherwise awkward date.

One of the few recurring figures in the film is a priest who has lost his faith, and dreams of dragging a heavy wooden cross up a street while he’s beaten and whipped by townspeople.

When the priest confesses this dream to his psychiatrist and asks what the point of life is if he doesn’t have faith, the psychiatrist responds “Damned if I know. Maybe be content with being alive?” This is the closest thing to a hopeful message in the film. It’s a lot closer than most Andersson films get, suggesting a slight thaw in the filmmaker’s usually dour worldview of the human condition.

Those rare moments of lightness really stand out amid the existential gloom of “About Endlessness,” because Andersson’s entire oeuvre has primed us to expect unhappy endings. In one scene, when three teenage girls do an impromptu dance to a pop song outside a café, the viewer braces for some melancholy twist. But the café customers politely clap, and the girls bow and go on their way. Some day, those girls will grow up to be the sad-eyed older women in the film’s other vignettes. But, for a fleeting moment, he allows them to shine brightly amid the quiet dark.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.