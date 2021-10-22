Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors saddle up in 'The Harder They Fall'

The simple revenge story draws obviously from great Westerns of the past, starting with an opening scene in which a frontier family sits down to dinner. You don’t have to have seen “The Good, The Bad and the Ugly” to know that most of that family will be gunned down by the end of the scene, courtesy of an outlaw named Rufus Buck (Idris Elba).

Buck lets one family member, a 10-year-old boy named Nat Love, live, but carves a cross in his forehead. Love grows up to become an outlaw himself (played by Jonathan Majors), but one who robs other outlaws, all the while searching for the man who killed his family.

Nat assembles a crew of colorful sidemen with memorable nicknames along the way, including the bold Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), the boastful quick-draw artist Jim Beckworth (a very funny CJ Kyler) and the veteran lawman Bass Reeves (Delroy Lindo).

On the other side, Buck has his own team of imaginatively named henchman, including the sly Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) and the sociopathic Treacherous Trudy (Regina King). Seeing King, who usually plays maternal roles in films like “If Beale Street Could Talk,” as a cold-eyed killer is one of the biggest pleasures of this movie.