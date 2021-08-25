 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horror drama 'My Heart Can't Beat...' tests the limits of sibling love
top story
Movie review

Horror drama 'My Heart Can't Beat...' tests the limits of sibling love

My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To

Owen Campbell plays a chronically ill young man who must be cared for constantly by his siblings in the horror drama "My Heart Can't Beat Unless You Tell It To."

 DARK SKY FILMS
Sign up for the Morning Update and Madison Life email newsletters

Jonathan Cuartas’ “My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To” looks at first like a familiar, if wrenching, family drama. The film follows two adult siblings, Dwight (Patrick Fugit) and Jessie (Ingrid Sophie Schram) whose lives revolve around taking care of their chronically ill younger brother Thomas (Owen Campbell). They love their brother, who is frail and unable to feed himself, but his constant need is exhausting, and they can't help but feel trapped and resentful.

Oh, but Thomas is a vampire. So “taking care” of him means finding victims.

While “Heart,” now available on video on demand and DVD, is a horror movie, Cuartas never loses sight of that family tragedy at its core, as love and hate among the three siblings intertwine and become indistinguishable.

Jessie is a waitress at the local motel restaurant in their unnamed blue-collar town, where she smiles and refills coffee cups, her watchful eyes alert for sex workers, homeless people, undocumented workers and others passing through who might not be missed. Then Dwight is dispatched to find them, befriend them, and bring them home for dinner. For obvious reasons, nearly all of the film takes place at night, in grim locations that Cuartas shoots in a squarish aspect ratio as if to emphasize their ordinariness.

Horrible things happen in the film (though Cuartas exercises great restraint in depicting them), yet somehow the characters remain empathetic. Jessie may be a cold-eyed predator, but she’s driven by the unwavering, protective love she feels towards Thomas. There are no lengths she won’t go to to keep him alive.

Dwight is visibly anguished at the deeds he has to commit for his family. When I see Fugit on screen I still think of the bright-eyed rock writer William Miller he played 20 years ago in “Almost Famous,” so it’s striking to see him in middle age as this pitiable, sad-sack killer. There’s a tender interlude between Dwight and a call girl (Katie Preston) where he confesses his yearning to break free and start fresh somewhere else. But, as the title suggests, he’s trapped by his brother’s all-consuming dependence on him.

One would think that at least the vampire in the movie would qualify as an out-and-out villain. But Thomas turns out to be a sweet, doting kid who fervently wishes he wasn’t such a burden. A scene where he tries to reach out and make friends with a teenager in the neighborhood is heartbreaking, especially because it leads to disaster.

“My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To” uses the vampire genre to tell an emotionally raw story about love and familial obligation. It bodes great things for Cuartas’ future.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

MY HEART CAN'T BEAT UNLESS YOU TELL IT TO

Three stars

Patrick Fugit, Ingrid Sophie Schram, Owen Campbell

R for violence, language

1 hour 31 minutes

Now available on video-on-demand and DVD

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez is 'proud' of her Disney past

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant iceberg almost smashed into Antarctic ice shelf

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics