Horror drama 'My Heart Can't Beat...' tests the limits of sibling love

Jonathan Cuartas’ “My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To” looks at first like a familiar, if wrenching, family drama. The film follows two adult siblings, Dwight (Patrick Fugit) and Jessie (Ingrid Sophie Schram) whose lives revolve around taking care of their chronically ill younger brother Thomas (Owen Campbell). They love their brother, who is frail and unable to feed himself, but his constant need is exhausting, and they can't help but feel trapped and resentful.
Oh, but Thomas is a vampire. So “taking care” of him means finding victims.
While “Heart,” now available on video on demand and DVD, is a horror movie, Cuartas never loses sight of that family tragedy at its core, as love and hate among the three siblings intertwine and become indistinguishable.
Jessie is a waitress at the local motel restaurant in their unnamed blue-collar town, where she smiles and refills coffee cups, her watchful eyes alert for sex workers, homeless people, undocumented workers and others passing through who might not be missed. Then Dwight is dispatched to find them, befriend them, and bring them home for dinner. For obvious reasons, nearly all of the film takes place at night, in grim locations that Cuartas shoots in a squarish aspect ratio as if to emphasize their ordinariness.
Horrible things happen in the film (though Cuartas exercises great restraint in depicting them), yet somehow the characters remain empathetic. Jessie may be a cold-eyed predator, but she’s driven by the unwavering, protective love she feels towards Thomas. There are no lengths she won’t go to to keep him alive.
Dwight is visibly anguished at the deeds he has to commit for his family. When I see Fugit on screen I still think of the bright-eyed rock writer William Miller he played 20 years ago in “Almost Famous,” so it’s striking to see him in middle age as this pitiable, sad-sack killer. There’s a tender interlude between Dwight and a call girl (Katie Preston) where he confesses his yearning to break free and start fresh somewhere else. But, as the title suggests, he’s trapped by his brother’s all-consuming dependence on him.
One would think that at least the vampire in the movie would qualify as an out-and-out villain. But Thomas turns out to be a sweet, doting kid who fervently wishes he wasn’t such a burden. A scene where he tries to reach out and make friends with a teenager in the neighborhood is heartbreaking, especially because it leads to disaster.
“My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To” uses the vampire genre to tell an emotionally raw story about love and familial obligation. It bodes great things for Cuartas’ future.
