'Hard Luck Love Song' turns a great Todd Snider tune into mush

Writer-director Justin Corsbie’s debut “Hard Luck Love Song” is based on the song “Just Like Old Times” by the Americana singer-songwriter Todd Snider. In fact, the movie’s plot follows the song lyrics so closely that you can track it line by line.
But while “Hard Luck Love Song” knows the words, it doesn’t know the music. Snider’s song is an evocative and wistful short story of a tune about a man living in the wreckage of his own wrong choices, but hoping for a little grace nonetheless. “Hard Luck Love Song” turns that into a fairly standard drama about a charismatic, hard-partying bad boy enamored with his own transgressions.
Michael Dorman (Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind”) ably plays Jesse, a part-time songwriter and full-time alcoholic who blows into town and takes a room at a seedy motel. Much of the film just follows Jesse as he wanders, cigarette firmly clamped in his mouth, from rundown diner to rundown bar and back again.
We’re supposed to find Jesse appealing, but mostly he seems like a guy you'd move away from if he sat next to you at a bar. He’s the sort of guy who does the Jack Nicholson routine from “Five Easy Pieces” (“Hold it between your knees!”) to a confused waitress just to amuse himself.
If Jesse has an agenda, it’s to make some money hustling pool, taking cash from unsuspecting rubes who fall for his ruse. Eventually, Jesse goes too far when he hustles Rollo (Dermot Mulroney), a local lowlife who has a crew of very mean-looking associates. It is fun to see Mulroney, who usually plays clean-cut types in movies like “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” sporting tats and gold teeth to play the sort of violent dirtbag Eric Roberts usually plays. And then Eric Roberts show up later in "Hard Luck Love Song" basically playing the same character.
Jesse seems to get out of the situation with Rollo unscathed, and looks up an old girlfriend turned sometimes prostitute, Carla (Sophia Bush). The actors have an easy chemistry together, but they don’t get much to do besides drink, flirt, fight and drink some more. After meandering for a while, eventually the film ends with a surprising burst of violence, an out-of-nowhere cameo by the rapper RZA, and a redemptive coda for Jesse that feels false and unearned.
On the plus side, “Hard Luck Love Song” looks great, capturing the scuzzy vibrancy of dive bars and neon-lit motel rooms, and the soundtrack is full of great songs by Snider and others, some performed very effectively on screen by Dorman himself. I may not remember the movie tomorrow, but at least it’s given me some new music to track down.
