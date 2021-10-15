'Hard Luck Love Song' turns a great Todd Snider tune into mush

If Jesse has an agenda, it’s to make some money hustling pool, taking cash from unsuspecting rubes who fall for his ruse. Eventually, Jesse goes too far when he hustles Rollo (Dermot Mulroney), a local lowlife who has a crew of very mean-looking associates. It is fun to see Mulroney, who usually plays clean-cut types in movies like “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” sporting tats and gold teeth to play the sort of violent dirtbag Eric Roberts usually plays. And then Eric Roberts show up later in "Hard Luck Love Song" basically playing the same character.

Jesse seems to get out of the situation with Rollo unscathed, and looks up an old girlfriend turned sometimes prostitute, Carla (Sophia Bush). The actors have an easy chemistry together, but they don’t get much to do besides drink, flirt, fight and drink some more. After meandering for a while, eventually the film ends with a surprising burst of violence, an out-of-nowhere cameo by the rapper RZA, and a redemptive coda for Jesse that feels false and unearned.

On the plus side, “Hard Luck Love Song” looks great, capturing the scuzzy vibrancy of dive bars and neon-lit motel rooms, and the soundtrack is full of great songs by Snider and others, some performed very effectively on screen by Dorman himself. I may not remember the movie tomorrow, but at least it’s given me some new music to track down.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Staying in? We've got you covered Get the recommendations on what's streaming now, games you'll love, TV news and more with our weekly Home Entertainment newsletter! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.