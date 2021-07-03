Gripping documentary 'The Phantom' recounts a miscarriage of justice in Texas

“Sometimes there’s not just two sides to a story. Sometimes there’s three, or four, or five sides.” Those lines, spoken by a TV news reporter, resonate through Patrick Forbes’ gripping true crime documentary “The Phantom.”
The reporter was a novice when she covered a murder trial in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1983 that seemed like an open-and-shut case. It was only years later, through the benefit of time and experience, that she realized it only seemed like a simple case because law enforcement made it look like one. “The Phantom” is now available to rent on iTunes and Amazon Prime.
The case centered on Wanda Lopez, a 26-year-old gas station clerk who was brutally stabbed while on the job. Police found a young Latino man, Carlos DeLuna, hiding under a car in the neighborhood. They brought him back to the crime scene, where several eyewitnesses identified him. Crime scene photos show blood everywhere in the gas station, but DeLuna didn’t have a spot on him. But as far as police were concerned, they had their man, and didn’t seem to do any more investigating.
Under interrogation, DeLuna claimed he was at the gas station with a friend, Carlos Hernandez, who actually committed the killing. But police said they couldn’t find any evidence of a Carlos Hernandez living in Corpus Christi, and even DeLuna’s court-appointed attorney doesn’t seem to believe him. DeLuna was convicted and sentenced to death.
Then “The Phantom” jumps forward 14 years. While researching the use of the death penalty in Texas (where then-Gov. George W. Bush confidently declared that the state had never put an innocent man to death), Columbia Law School professor James Liebman discovered that not only was Hernandez a real person, but three years before the Lopez murder, Hernandez was a suspect in another woman’s murder for which the wrong person was arrested.
The wrongly accused (another Latino man) was eventually released, but Hernandez was never charged. So the idea that Corpus Christi police didn’t know of Hernandez’s existence was absurd. One unconfirmed theory was that Hernandez was an informant that the police department wanted to protect.
Whether that’s true or not, the inescapable and infuriating conclusion of Forbes’ film is that one Latino man was pretty much the same as another to the largely white police officers and prosecutors, especially when the victim was also Latino.
Forbes recounts this apparent miscarriage of justice (DeLuna never received a formal pardon) with a striking cinematic style. The film is shot in luscious widescreen, with the subjects literally returning to the original locations to give their interviews. In one scene, he brings the original prosecutor and defense attorney back to the original courtroom to have them quote their words from the court transcripts.
The overall mood of “The Phantom” is one of sorrow, for both Wanda Lopez and the apparently innocent man who was executed for her murder. As Carroll Pickett, the prison chaplain who comforted DeLuna in his final hours puts it, “In Texas, we kill people to show people that it’s wrong to kill people.”