Gripping documentary 'The Phantom' recounts a miscarriage of justice in Texas

Under interrogation, DeLuna claimed he was at the gas station with a friend, Carlos Hernandez, who actually committed the killing. But police said they couldn’t find any evidence of a Carlos Hernandez living in Corpus Christi, and even DeLuna’s court-appointed attorney doesn’t seem to believe him. DeLuna was convicted and sentenced to death.

Then “The Phantom” jumps forward 14 years. While researching the use of the death penalty in Texas (where then-Gov. George W. Bush confidently declared that the state had never put an innocent man to death), Columbia Law School professor James Liebman discovered that not only was Hernandez a real person, but three years before the Lopez murder, Hernandez was a suspect in another woman’s murder for which the wrong person was arrested.

The wrongly accused (another Latino man) was eventually released, but Hernandez was never charged. So the idea that Corpus Christi police didn’t know of Hernandez’s existence was absurd. One unconfirmed theory was that Hernandez was an informant that the police department wanted to protect.

Whether that’s true or not, the inescapable and infuriating conclusion of Forbes’ film is that one Latino man was pretty much the same as another to the largely white police officers and prosecutors, especially when the victim was also Latino.