From Somalia to Iraq, UW-Madison grad Aaron Ohlmann takes his camera where others won't

Ohlmann said he felt like he met a fellow traveler when he met van Zeller and started talking about the idea of “Trafficked.” The show was nominated for a Documentary Emmy last week but lost to a CNN documentary on Amazon head Jeff Bezos.

“Mariana and I have been in these similar kinds of worlds for a really long time,” Ohlmann said. “I met Mariana and instantly connected, and saw her ability to connect with just about anyone on earth. She has a really strong sense of empathy.

“This was a really great opportunity to do something that would get seen, but also not exist in the black and white areas. ‘Trafficked,’ when it’s doing the job that I set out to do, is existing entirely in those gray areas.”

While Ohlmann’s official bio says he lives “out of a suitcase,” that’s not so much been the case during the last 18 months. But the pandemic hasn’t stopped him from working.

“We’re focused on trying to tell the kinds of stories we can tell during the pandemic,” he said. “Travel has been curbed considerably, so we’ve buckled down and worked on developing things and working in post (production). My passport has been getting a lot less of a workout.”

