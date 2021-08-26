Despite strong cast, new 'Candyman' is a mediocre adaptation

On March 30, 2011, demolition crews obliterated the last remaining structure of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green public housing projects. These towering high-rises housed about 15,000 tenants, the buildings falling victim to blatant government neglect, crime and visceral poverty. The tenement structures of Cabrini-Green still besiege Chicago like a phantom limb.
The story of Candyman — a character originating in Clive Barker’s 1980s short story “The Forbidden” — depicts a Black painter named Daniel Robitaille who is brutally lynched in the 1890s for an interracial love affair. A white mob chases Daniel through the north streets of Chicago, sawing off his hand, replacing his appendage with a rusty saw, and smearing his body with honey to attract the ire of a swarm of bees. In the myth that follows, anyone who dares to say his name five times in a mirror will meet the other end of his corroded blade.
Since the original “Candyman” came to movie theaters in 1992, director Bernard Rose’s examination of urban legends and systemic racism permeated in the collective American consciousness, with help from the indelible Tony Todd as the titular hooked spirit and an iconic score from Philip Glass. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays Anthony McCoy in writer/director Nia DaCosta’s 2021 reimagining, even said in a recent press junket that to this day, he won’t say “Candyman” five times in a mirror. (“No, I don’t have a good reason to do that,” he joked.)
Some 27 years after the original, the Cabrini-Green in DaCosta’s vision of the Candyman legend is virtually unrecognizable, now a gentrified center of urban commerce and luxury real estate. DaCosta’s sequel/reimagining orbits around consumption, probing the ways in which artists mine generational disenfranchisement for content and how folkloric traditions are co-opted for a voracious white public. Unfortunately, “Candyman” — penned by producer Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and DaCosta — is especially overbearing in execution.
Despite some interesting wrinkles that further flesh out the Candyman mythos and the cast giving all that they can to elevate the source material, it cannot buoy a heavy-handed script that spells out its inner workings without allure or mystery. The 1992 original film is distinctly more literary in how it treats its themes. DaCosta’s “Candyman” flits between surface-level critiques, stylish kills and sermonizing.
Here, Anthony McCoy is an artist who has taken up residence in gentrified Cabrini-Green with his girlfriend Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), an art gallery director. With Anthony’s career stagnating and pressure mounting to financially contribute to his lofty new home, he finds inspiration in the vengeful hooked spirit Candyman. As Anthony begins a series of macabre art pieces based on Candyman and learns more about the legend from a local Cabrini-Green resident (Colman Domingo), he gets tangled in a wave of odious murders and obsession that threatens his sanity.
The first film, directed by Bernard Rose, was told through the lens of Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen), a well-off graduate student who comes across the urban legend of Candyman while investigating local graffiti for a project. Rose uses Helen to interrogate privilege and the ways in which white women are victimized in relation to a caricaturized Black menace.
For all that the original “Candyman” achieved, there were some limitations to Rose’s vision: most notably, community. Rose lacked the distinct cultural context to complexly portray the Black communities featured in the film. DaCosta’s film aims to bring a new perspective to the supernatural slasher series yet does so without mining the true horror.
The art gallery where Anthony debuts his exhibit “Say His Name,” is appropriately chilly; stark white walls, grotesque paintings of brutal violence and ghostly casts of light emanate from monochromatic archival footage of the housing projects. However, DaCosta would rather explore the obvious frigidity of urban renewal than the more fascinating material that’s buried underneath.
That isn’t to say that this newest iteration of “Candyman” is a failure. Teyonah Parris and Colman Domingo give exceptional performances despite clunky expository dialogue. Michael Babcock’s sound design is spectacular; a scene where Abdul-Mateen II encounters Candyman in an elevator features a grating, crunching sound that reminiscent of hulking bones being crushed.
This supernatural slasher ends up a serviceable, if limp, adaptation. The cast is more than capable, the directorial decisions competent. It’s a shame DaCosta’s film can’t reach the heights of its immortal specter.
