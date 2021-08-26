Despite strong cast, new 'Candyman' is a mediocre adaptation

Some 27 years after the original, the Cabrini-Green in DaCosta’s vision of the Candyman legend is virtually unrecognizable, now a gentrified center of urban commerce and luxury real estate. DaCosta’s sequel/reimagining orbits around consumption, probing the ways in which artists mine generational disenfranchisement for content and how folkloric traditions are co-opted for a voracious white public. Unfortunately, “Candyman” — penned by producer Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and DaCosta — is especially overbearing in execution.

Despite some interesting wrinkles that further flesh out the Candyman mythos and the cast giving all that they can to elevate the source material, it cannot buoy a heavy-handed script that spells out its inner workings without allure or mystery. The 1992 original film is distinctly more literary in how it treats its themes. DaCosta’s “Candyman” flits between surface-level critiques, stylish kills and sermonizing.