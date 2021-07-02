Chris Pratt fights the future in sci-fi action film 'The Tomorrow War'

Army vet turned high school biology teacher Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) is conscripted, part of the wave of middle-aged and older people being sent into the future. (Because of a classic time-travel paradox, only people who aren’t alive in 2051 can be sent forward so they don’t meet their future selves.)

The best part of “Tomorrow War” is in the first hour, as Dan and his squad of barely trained novices are literally dropped into the middle of a war zone overrun with vicious creatures. McKay cast several comic actors (Sam Richardson, Mary-Lynn Rajskub, and Mike Mitchell of the “Doughboys” podcast) in appealing supporting roles around Pratt. In addition to adding some comic relief, their presence makes the action setpieces even more tense, because these regular people are clearly not cut out for combat. A shootout in an office building stairwell, with the aliens still lurking in the shadows, is particularly well-staged.