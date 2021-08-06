Analog angels watch over us in clever and moving 'Nine Days'

Debut writer-director Edson Oda grounds his movie’s big existential questions and flights of metaphysical fancy in a world of human moments and mundane objects. Will’s farmhouse is crammed with file cabinets overflowing with papers, chunky VCRs and thrift-store furniture. It’s perhaps a sly joke that this threadbare existence is shot in gorgeous widescreen imagery, while Oda shows us the beautiful images of real life through blurry television screens.

That visual contrast also suggests Will’s emotional remove. He was alive once too, but life was a disappointment to him, and he doesn’t want to remind himself of the chances he missed. In his questioning of the candidates, he seems to be pushing them to be tougher than he was, armored against life.

But he is thrown off-balance by one candidate, Emma (Zazie Beetz), who refuses to answer his questions or play by his rules. She suggests that the toughest way to live life is, paradoxically, to be open and vulnerable to it.