Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and a puppet star in the wild musical 'Annette'

Then we settle into the plot. Driver plays Henry McHenry, a self-loathing anti-comedian who performs as “The Ape of God” and has become as jaded as the jade bathrobe he wears on stage. That shade of green permeates the visual look of Henry’s world, and it will remind Carax fans of the green jacket worn by the impish Monsieur Oscar, a character Denis Lavant has played in several Carax films, including “Holy Motors.”

Torturing his audiences and himself, Henry is sort of an awful person, and Driver plays him as part circus freak, part sensitive artist. His one saving grace is his love for Anne (Cotillard), a famous opera singer, who embodies beauty as fully as Henry embodies ugliness. Cotillard has a lovely voice (although a voice double is used for her operatic arias), but is given less to do than Driver, acting more as a symbol than a person.