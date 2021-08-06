Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and a puppet star in the wild musical 'Annette'

“Annette” is a rock opera directed by Leos Carax and written by Ron and Russell Mael of the band Sparks. Is it self-indulgent? Is it pretentious? Is it ridiculous?
Let me direct you back to the first five words of this review. “Annette” is a rock opera. Self-indulgence, pretentiousness, ridiculousness — those features are baked into the genre, and the wild, woolly and occasionally woozy film revels in its excesses. In its way, Sparks and Carax, both artists who have never seemed to care what the audience thinks of their work, have formed a perfect marriage here. The one thing you can’t say about “Annette” is that it’s insincere or a parody. It believes in itself with every fiber of its nutty being.
“Annette” opens Friday in theaters and will premiere on Amazon Prime on Aug. 20.
“Annette” gets off to a galvanizing start with a song called, um, “So May We Start.” In a single take, we follow the Mael brothers as they leave a recording studio and go out walking the streets of Los Angeles, joined along the way “Buckaroo Banzai”-style by each of the cast members, including Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and Simon Helberg, all singing along together. In four minutes, it’s a scene that exemplifies the scruffy charm of “Annette” as well as its sheer audacity.
Then we settle into the plot. Driver plays Henry McHenry, a self-loathing anti-comedian who performs as “The Ape of God” and has become as jaded as the jade bathrobe he wears on stage. That shade of green permeates the visual look of Henry’s world, and it will remind Carax fans of the green jacket worn by the impish Monsieur Oscar, a character Denis Lavant has played in several Carax films, including “Holy Motors.”
Torturing his audiences and himself, Henry is sort of an awful person, and Driver plays him as part circus freak, part sensitive artist. His one saving grace is his love for Anne (Cotillard), a famous opera singer, who embodies beauty as fully as Henry embodies ugliness. Cotillard has a lovely voice (although a voice double is used for her operatic arias), but is given less to do than Driver, acting more as a symbol than a person.
The couple, dubbed “Beauty and the Bastard” by the tabloids, is very much in love (they sing a song together whose line is “We are very much in love.”) They have a daughter, Annette, who is played by (and I swear I’m not making this up) a wooden puppet, looking like a distant cousin of one of the “Dark Crystal” characters. I marveled at how deeply committed the actors were in emoting with what is, ultimately, a hunk of lumber; Driver in particular gives the best performance of a human with a puppet since Charles Grodin met Miss Piggy in “The Great Muppet Caper.”
Tragedy strikes, as it must, by Henry’s own demons, and “Annette” becomes a meditation on the line between performance and reality; Henry hates his audience (who often sing back to him in unison, as a maddening Greek chorus) but can’t live without them, and his neediness dooms his entire family.
At 140 minutes, there’s a lot of “Annette” that doesn’t cohere together, but Carax makes individual scenes strange and swoonworthy. He often leans into the artificiality of filming on a soundstage, such as a deliberately fake-looking scene on a ship lost at sea. Henry has lost the ability to see the difference between being onstage and off, and neither can his movie.
“Annette" may not be for everybody, and in fact may not be for anybody other than those who made it. But that cracked courage is admirable, and somewhat ironic coming from Amazon, the company where the algorithm is king. I don’t anticipate it showing up in many viewers’ "Recommended if You Like” queues, if only because there are so few movies like it.