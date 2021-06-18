'12 Mighty Orphans' follows the sports film playbook to a tee

It’s a shame then that the titular orphans are rarely given any significant depth, aside from rebellious star player Hardy Brown (Jake Austin Walker) and Wheatie (Slade Monroe), the team’s quarterback who briefly reconnects with his birth mother under fraught circumstances.

The other 10 Mighty Mites must rely on a script written by Roberts, Kevin Meyer, and Lane Garrison, stuffed with corny one-liners, contrived plot points, and montage sequences to flesh out their brotherhood (if they’re given any lines at all). It’s especially disappointing that the team’s two non-white athletes — A.P. and Carlos Torres (Tyler Silva and Manuel Tapia) — aren’t afforded any insight into their experiences living in 1930s Texas. That oversight feels especially strange given the Masonic Home acted as the state’s last legally sanctioned segregated school from its opening in 1899 all the way up to the year 2000.

Roberts’ exploration of the Mighty Mites and their triumphs against overwhelming odds is too sterilized to meaningfully unpack the complicated history of the Masonic Home and far too broad to bring enough heart to its themes of perseverance and trauma.