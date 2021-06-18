'12 Mighty Orphans' follows the sports film playbook to a tee

West Texas-native Ty Roberts’ “12 Mighty Orphans” feels like a relic from a bygone era of underdog sports films. Riddled with clichés and ineffable optimism, the story of Fort Worth’s Mighty Mites invokes the run of inspirational, cheesy sports flicks that hit theaters between the mid-90s and early 2000s ("Remember the Titans," "The Blind Side," "Miracle") — for better or worse.
Based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Jim Dents, the film follows Rusty Russell (Luke Wilson), a high school football coach who comes to the Masonic Home and School in 1938 amidst the Great Depression to transform a motley crew of scrawny orphans into state championship material.
The orphanage is supervised by absolute slimeball Frank Wynn (Wayne Knight), who exploits the boys’ labor and regularly paddles them until they’re bloody. With the help of Doc Hall (Martin Sheen), an endearing school doctor and long-time alcoholic, Rusty works to instill confidence in the Mighty Mites and lead them to victory.
Roberts primarily centers the story through Rusty’s lens, complete with black and white flashbacks to his traumatic experiences in WWI and glimpses into his own past as an orphan. Rusty delivers the impassioned pep talks you would expect from any crowd-pleasing underdog story, but Wilson brings a stoic weight to an otherwise basic role.
It’s a shame then that the titular orphans are rarely given any significant depth, aside from rebellious star player Hardy Brown (Jake Austin Walker) and Wheatie (Slade Monroe), the team’s quarterback who briefly reconnects with his birth mother under fraught circumstances.
The other 10 Mighty Mites must rely on a script written by Roberts, Kevin Meyer, and Lane Garrison, stuffed with corny one-liners, contrived plot points, and montage sequences to flesh out their brotherhood (if they’re given any lines at all). It’s especially disappointing that the team’s two non-white athletes — A.P. and Carlos Torres (Tyler Silva and Manuel Tapia) — aren’t afforded any insight into their experiences living in 1930s Texas. That oversight feels especially strange given the Masonic Home acted as the state’s last legally sanctioned segregated school from its opening in 1899 all the way up to the year 2000.
Roberts’ exploration of the Mighty Mites and their triumphs against overwhelming odds is too sterilized to meaningfully unpack the complicated history of the Masonic Home and far too broad to bring enough heart to its themes of perseverance and trauma.
“In the depth of the Depression, people needed something to cling to,” Sheen’s disembodied voice narrates over crowds of cheering Texans. The Masonic Mighty Mites acted as the underdog that folks during the Depression could attach their hopes to. Perhaps its apt that “12 Mighty Orphans” is hitting theaters as mask mandates are lifted and the country exits the heart of a devastating pandemic.
Many could find the film’s simplistic charms to be just the right medicine for the moment we’re heading towards. However, the film’s reluctance to stray from the sports film playbook makes “12 Mighty Orphans” a decidedly average sports biopic on a team that shook Texas football forever.
