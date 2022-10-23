Remembering Wisconsin's 'Giant Spider Invasion' and meeting its director

"The spider taketh hold with her hands, and is in kings' palaces."

— Proverbs 30:28, King James Bible

MERRILL — Jesus has quite a view here.

Carrying a lamb and being followed by a flock of sheep, Christ is the focal point of a large stained-glass window at the front of this former Swedish Lutheran church constructed in 1926.

But for the next year, the Son of God will look over a 20-foot-long spider that starred in "The Giant Spider Invasion," a science-fiction horror movie written, filmed and produced in Wisconsin and released in 1975 to a global audience. Some of its scenes were shot in downtown Merrill with local residents used as extras. But it also included Hollywood actors like Alan Hale Jr., who played the Skipper on "Gilligan's Island," and Barbara Hale, who played the secretary on "Perry Mason."

And now the massive spider, made of steel tubing and covered in chicken wire and fake fur, and many of the other works of director Bill Rebane, are on display at the Merrill Historical Society, located in the church building since 2006.

"Bill Rebane's Hollywood Midwest: A Retrospective on Wisconsin's First Feature Film Studio," tells the story of a unique part of Wisconsin's film history and Rebane, who for years had a production house just northeast of Merrill in the small community of Gleason. In the 1960s, '70s and '80s, Rebane produced horror flicks that included not only giant spiders but bloody clowns, a fearsome Bigfoot, spaceships, a possessed monster truck and Rana, an aquatic creature that once terrorized Shadow Lake.

"Bill could have gone out to Hollywood or New York, he could have gone anywhere, but he ended up here, and the people bought in and they helped get these movies made," said Brandon Johnson, who has been working on curating the exhibit for more than three years. "He was bringing in people from Hollywood, he was trying to bring in other productions and it brought in a lot of money to local hotels and restaurants. It's an important part of our history."

The museum here is housed in a 2012 addition to the church building and is in the midst of celebrating Merrill's 175th anniversary. The community was once known as Jenny Bull Falls and before that was visited by French fur traders and was the home of Native Americans. The displays in the museum include an impressive collection of arrowheads, a room dedicated to the lumber industry and information about the Wisconsin Valley Improvement Co., which operates the reservoir system on the Wisconsin River.

There's even a display dedicated to Clifford "Tiny" Krueger, who in the 1930s, as a 400-pound teenager, joined the circus and later in life ran a tavern and spent 35 years in the Wisconsin Senate.

But visitors to this museum have likely never seen an exhibit like the one being curated by Johnson.

Rebane's films weren't blockbusters, nor were they nominated for Academy Awards. Instead, they were B movies with names like "Blood Harvest," which starred Tiny Tim; "Twister's Revenge," about a talking monster truck "with a mind of its own;" and "The Demons of Ludlow," about murderous pilgrim demons that lurk inside an antique piano.

"I was looking for more mainstream-type product, doing comedies or doing more mainstream motion pictures and writing screenplays for stuff like that," Rebane, 85, said Thursday as he surveyed the exhibit while sipping a Dr Pepper out of a plastic tumbler. "But once you get into this business of science-fiction, horror genre stuff and B movies, you get typecast. I love levity and fun stuff. I should have made more comedies."

Rebane was born in Latvia a few years before World War II and moved around Europe with his parents to Estonia, Prussia, Poland and, after the war, to Germany. In 1952, at age 15, he immigrated to the U.S. in an 11-day voyage aboard the General Stuart Heintzelmann, a former U.S. Navy transport ship. His family wound up in Chicago, where Rebane learned English by going to movie houses and taking in sometimes two or three movies a day.

He returned to Germany when he was 19 and began working with a film producer, which helped launch Rebane into the movie business. A few years later, after returning to Chicago, he made few independent short films and in the early 1960s began creating feature-length science-fiction movies. In the late 1960s, Rebane purchased a farm near Gleason, where he converted a chicken coop into a post-production studio he dubbed "The Shooting Ranch."

Rebane, who was instrumental in creating the Wisconsin Film Commission and had a film festival in Madison named after him in 2005, used the studio to create commercials and corporate training and promotional films. But his passion was in his horror flicks, and the exhibit at the Merrill Historical Society offers a comprehensive look at Rebane's career.

There are pictures, posters, newspaper clippings and other memorabilia dedicated to Rebane's movies. A vintage movie projector is on loan from the Cosmo Theatre in downtown Merrill, canisters of film are laid out with the massive spider from "The Giant Spider Invasion" sprawled out on the main floor. The spider movie was produced for about $300,000 and generated more than $20 million in ticket sales around the world, although Rebane said that figure is likely much higher when piracy is considered.

"I'm very appreciative about what they've done," Rebane said of the exhibit. He had traveled last week from Saxon, where he has lived near Lake Superior for the past 22 years. "It provides me an opportunity to really thank all the people that were involved and helped in the efforts. It's something I didn't expect."

The stars in "The Giant Spider Invasion" also included Steve Brodie, who had bit parts in television shows like "Bonanza," "Lassie" and "Gunsmoke," and parts in dozens of other B-movie horror films. Robert Easton, a Milwaukee native who had a long career in radio and major Hollywood productions like "The Red Badge of Courage" and "Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea," was one of the spider's victims. Also in the credits were Richard Huff, of Madison, who co-wrote the film, and former Madison Mayor Bill Dyke, who served as executive producer.

As for the plot, it's about as outrageous as the movie's title would suggest. A meteorite crashes in rural Wisconsin and spawns an invasion of spiders, some small, others much larger, that have little respect for the locals. Spoiler alert here: The attack is ultimately thwarted when researchers close off an "interdimensional" gateway, which drains energy from the spiders and causes them to melt into puddles of sludge.

The movie, which has been mocked by "Mystery Science Theater 3000," is ranked by IMDb as the 59th-worst horror film of the 1970s, right between "Invasion of the Blood Farmers" (58th) and Emanuelle and the Last Cannibals (60th). The "top-ranked" worst movie was "Bloodthirsty Butchers," made in 1970, in which a murderous barber and a deranged baker team up to make human pies.

And this was all before computer-generated imagery and other advanced special effects. So creativity and ingenuity were critical.

One of Rebane's massive spiders was made from a VW Beetle, but years after the film's release was stolen from his farm and later discovered in a salvage yard. The spider on display in the museum is one that in the movie was lifted by a crane so it could have the appearance of crawling over a house, car or some other object. The spider also needed people inside to control the legs and to pull the spider's victims through its mouth. A piece of hidden garden hose connected to a tank of fake blood helped add to the gore.

"They may be B movies or low budget, but they had one thing, they all had a story," Rebane said of his movies. "There's a lot of blood, guts and gore ... but the story has always meant something to me."