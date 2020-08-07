'Red Penguins' spins an entertaining story of money, murder and hockey

Like many American companies looking to make inroads in the suddenly open Russian market, the Pittsburgh Penguins saw an opportunity. They bought a 50 percent financial stake in the beleaguered Russian team, reasoning they could cajole American sponsors into spending money on the team in Moscow, and use the team to groom the best Russian players for a career in the NHL.

Warshaw was the point man to go to Moscow and convert the national team into a professional, American-style franchise nicknamed the “Red Penguins.” What he found was an arena falling into disrepair, workers living full-time in the skyboxes, and a team that would have no money at all had the owners not been running a strip club in the basement after hours.

Warshaw, a born dealmaker and storyteller, entertainingly recounts his tireless, often wacky efforts to whip the team into shape and fill the empty stands by any means necessary, even if that meant turning the strippers into cheerleaders or bringing live bears onto the ice between periods. His ideas clash in ways large and small with his Russian counterparts; the guy hired to play the Penguins mascot kept taking his mask off during games so that people would recognize him.